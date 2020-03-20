The Left Is Bigger Than Bernie Sanders

Sanders nevertheless ran on Medicare for All in direct response to the inadequacies of the ACA, as well as its underlying assumption that market-based health insurance was a workable and just way to provide health care. He railed against the drug and insurance companies who partnered with Obama in the passage of the ACA in order to break off their own sweetheart deals. Sanders shaped his argument outside of Beltway conventions as well. He went to Canada with diabetics who had no other way of purchasing insulin. Often, he simply asked voters what they spend on health care. Sanders helped ordinary people come to learn that they weren’t alone in these struggles. Even in an election cycle that’s run against his electoral ambitions, the fruits of these labors are evident: In every primary state in which exit polls have been conducted, majorities of Democrats consistently affirm their support for Medicare for All.



There are dozens of Sanders policies that are left-wing and bold in scope, from his climate change policies to the plan to put workers in charge of their companies. He took many unpopular-seeming positions, like giving prisoners the right to vote or instituting a moratorium on deportations. But perhaps the most significant and long-term valuable argument Sanders made—and one that seems horribly relevant now—was advocating for generous and universal, not means-tested, government programs. Sanders tells voters that health care is a human right, and his plan proposes to provide the same generous health care plan to all. When Joe Biden expresses the same sentiment, it rings false because his plan pointedly excludes 10 million Americans from its benefits. Biden has not yet ventured an explanation of why such a significant portion of the population will remain uninsured and cut off from the same level of care if he’s elected. He’s not been asked why his plan goes to the lengths it does to ensure the ability of wealthy people to continue to be able to purchase better insurance, or why his plan financially incentivizes them to do so. It is offensive to the ears to hear Biden, or Hillary Clinton, cynically co-opt revolutionary rhetoric to sell these miserly ideas. Perhaps Sanders has made it impossible to do it any other way.



Sanders’s plans to forgive all student debt and all medical debt, and to provide free college for all regardless of income, directly challenged the Democratic orthodoxy pushed by candidates like Pete Buttigieg, who argued that the children of millionaires’ college education shouldn’t be subsidized by the taxpayer. This was a politically difficult argument to make—it is much easier to pretend that means-tested programs only hurt the megawealthy—but nevertheless, he persisted, knowing full well that the way Washington does business necessarily excludes a sizable portion of the needful population. As we face the maddening spectacle of Democratic leaders proposing to means test relief from the most sudden and damaging economic collapse in a century, Sanders deserves credit for sticking up for universal programs over the past five years.



Sanders has had to contend with his own imperfections, some of which almost certainly impeded his efforts to reach the White House. The Bernie Sanders of 2020 was much more humane and correct on immigration than any of his earlier iterations, where his rhetoric on immigration was far more shaped by concern over the wages of Americans than for the plight of immigrants themselves. On guns, Sanders belatedly supported stronger action in 2020 than he had in the past, when his record was decidedly spotty—he often contended that this was the product of representing a “rural” state. He was behind the curve on the rights of sex workers, at a time when movement on the left is toward liberalizing sex-work laws.

