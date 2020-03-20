The Left Is Bigger Than Bernie Sanders

But Sanders proved himself able to be pushed left, even on signature issues. The Medicare for All bill he introduced in the last Congress was better and more generous than his previous one, thanks to his willingness to listen to and respond to the disability rights community, who have long pressured lawmakers to prioritize long-term at-home care for the elderly and disabled. His most recent climate change plan was broader and more ambitious than his 2016 plan: In four years, he went from calling for an 80 percent reduction in emissions by 2050, to proposing to “fully decarbonize the economy” by 2050 and “100 percent sustainable energy for electricity and transportation” in 2030. After running an unprecedentedly successful campaign as a socialist, his strengthening of the outsider left pushed his own campaign in 2020 even further left. It is a shame that environmental activists will have to expend the effort pressuring the next president to simply get in line with planetary realities when they could have been starting in the right place on day one.



Sanders’s age was often brought up as a criticism of his candidacy, but those decades of consistency made him an authentic and trustworthy advocate for left-wing policies. The current bench of left-wing candidates that will follow in his footsteps won’t be able to say that they defiantly cast a vote against the Defense of Marriage Act in 1993 or signed a Gay Pride Day proclamation in 1983. They won’t be able to take credit for opposing America’s foreign policy misadventures of the 1980s. They won’t be able to point to the way they supported nationalizing utilities in the 1970s. Sad to say, but it’s not likely we’ll ever have a presidential candidate again who was arrested for publicly protesting on behalf of black civil rights in the 1960s. The idea that young people would find his advanced age alienating clearly proved wrong; the fact that he advocated for unpopular causes decades before those positions came to be understood as correct was part of his appeal. Sanders’s history represents a kind of political capital that will be hard for his successors to capture.



But Sanders and his supporters are not the totality of the left; the left will not disappear without his presence on the political scene. And as much as his long history provided him with the bona fides necessary to lead a radical presidential campaign, he was as much shaped by the times in which he emerged as he was a shaper of those times. His unlikely presidential runs might never have been possible without the emergence of movements from the rack and ruin of the economic collapse, such as Occupy Wall Street; they might never have been sustained without other Americans—striking teachers, environmental defenders, and justice-seekers of all stripes—becoming a force in American life. These are the seeds of what will come after Sanders, the proof of his credo: “Not me, us.”