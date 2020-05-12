Is the Supreme Court Scared of Tribal Sovereignty?

The issue was initially argued in Murphy v. Carpenter last spring, but because Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, had heard the case when he was sitting on the Tenth Circuit, he had to recuse himself, leading to a 4–4 split. Seeking to bring in Gorsuch to answer the question definitively, the court took on McGirt, which quickly became one of the most intriguing tests of the United States Indian Country legal framework in recent memory. Listening to the arguments, as the public is now able to do because of the pandemic, it was clear that most of the justices had a staggering but sadly unsurprising lack of knowledge on the basic tenets of sovereignty and Indian Country.

The typical partisan lines that get drawn around other political, social, and legal issues in America are completely upended when it comes to matters of Indian Country. (Which is why I found myself, in a strange moment of dissonance, nodding in agreement with Thomas’s 2003 comments and would later find myself smiling at the comments of a Trump appointee.) And this week, as the arguments went along, it became increasingly clear that, of all the justices on the bench, it was Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Brett Kavanaugh who stood out as particularly misguided on the matter of tribal sovereignty.

Ginsburg repeatedly asked about the practical effects of ruling in favor of McGirt and the MCN, citing concerns that hundreds of cases would have to be retried in federal court because they occurred on Native land. This is one of the arguments made by the state of Oklahoma in its briefings, but in a recent analysis of the cases that would potentially need review in The Atlantic, Cherokee Nation journalist Rebecca Nagle argued that these fears are wildly overblown. After filing an open-records request, Nagle wrote that, “While Oklahoma seems to count all 1,887 inmates, or something close to that, in its warnings to the Supreme Court, our research showed a small fraction—fewer than 10 percent of the cases we investigated—would actually qualify for a new trial.”