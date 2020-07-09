The Supreme Court Brings the Presidency Back From a Lawless Brink

Sekulow argued that the president’s job was inherently more stressful and complex than the jobs of ordinary Americans, and that he deserved special latitude from the courts in recognition of that. “Let’s assume the president were to hire me,” he replied, “and that I’m going to call the president of the United States today and say, ‘I know you’re handling a pandemic right now for the United States, but I need to spend a couple, two to three hours with you going over a subpoena of documents that are wanted by, here, the New York County district attorney.’” The implication was that if the Supreme Court requires a sitting president to obey these subpoenas, people could die.

As I noted in May, however, there is little reason to think that complying with the subpoenas would actually make it harder for Trump to carry out his presidential duties. The president, after all, does not personally enforce federal law on a day-to-day basis. More than two million civil servants actually carry out those duties on his behalf, led by a cadre of political appointees chosen by the president to supervise and manage them according to his policy agenda. If Vance had attempted to charge Trump with a crime and remand him to Rikers Island while he awaited trial, the president would have a much stronger case that the executive branch was being undermined. Letting the president’s bankers and accountants hand over his financial records would undermine nothing—save, perhaps, for his political fortunes this November and his risk of prosecution after leaving office.

Roberts, writing for the court, also rejected the notion that subpoenas posed any inherent threat to the presidency. Complying with a criminal subpoena, especially one issued to a third party, would likely pose less of a burden than dealing with civil lawsuits, which the court allowed against sitting presidents in a 1997 case involving Bill Clinton. On claims that the stigma of a subpoena would “undermine his leadership at home and abroad,” Roberts noted that there is “nothing inherently stigmatizing” about fulfilling a “citizen’s normal duty” to aid a criminal investigation. And he noted that if a local prosecutor’s efforts ever crossed the line into harassment, federal courts could still intervene on the president’s behalf.