The Supreme Court Brings the Presidency Back From a Lawless Brink

Naturally, Trump didn’t want law-enforcement agencies to probe his business dealings either. In Vance, the president asked the federal courts to block a subpoena from a New York grand jury on behalf of Cyrus Vance Jr., the district attorney for Manhattan. Vance sought a wide range of Trump’s financial records, including his tax returns, as part of a criminal investigation. While Vance’s office told the courts it wouldn’t try to indict or prosecute a sitting president, it sought to secure evidence and testimony now that might not be available later. Courts typically defer to prosecutors on these judgments, but Trump insisted that such a precedent would invite local prosecutors around the country to harass presidents with whom they disagreed.

Trump’s efforts raised profound questions about the nature of the presidency itself. In each of the cases, Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department tried to quash the subpoenas by arguing that he was a unique fixture in the American legal firmament. While Americans generally can’t shield themselves or their records from grand juries and Congress, the president argued that he could do so because of his unusual constitutional status. “He is the sole person in whom all executive power is vested,” Solicitor General Noel Francisco told the justices at oral arguments in May. “And so that necessarily implies that there are limits on what others can do to unduly burden him in his ability to do his job.”

In those oral arguments, some of the justices seemed uneasy with this sweeping proposition. “Why isn’t it sufficient just to apply ordinary standards?” Justice Stephen Breyer asked Jay Sekulow, who represented Trump in a personal capacity. “I gather ordinarily any person who gets a subpoena can come in and say it’s unduly burdensome. And what counts as unduly burdensome for a doctor who is in the middle of an operation might be very different from a person who’s a salesman, and similarly for the president. All the factors you raise could come in under the title unduly burdensome.”

Sekulow argued that the president’s job was inherently more stressful and complex than the jobs of ordinary Americans, and that he deserved special latitude from the courts in recognition of that. “Let’s assume the president were to hire me,” he replied, “and that I’m going to call the president of the United States today and say, ‘I know you’re handling a pandemic right now for the United States, but I need to spend a couple, two to three hours with you going over a subpoena of documents that are wanted by, here, the New York County district attorney.’” The implication was that if the Supreme Court requires a sitting president to obey these subpoenas, people could die.

As I noted in May, however, there is little reason to think that complying with the subpoenas would actually make it harder for Trump to carry out his presidential duties. The president, after all, does not personally enforce federal law on a day-to-day basis. More than two million civil servants actually carry out those duties on his behalf, led by a cadre of political appointees chosen by the president to supervise and manage them according to his policy agenda. If Vance had attempted to charge Trump with a crime and remand him to Rikers Island while he awaited trial, the president would have a much stronger case that the executive branch was being undermined. Letting the president’s bankers and accountants hand over his financial records would undermine nothing—save, perhaps, for his political fortunes this November and his risk of prosecution after leaving office.

Roberts, writing for the court, also rejected the notion that subpoenas posed any inherent threat to the presidency. Complying with a criminal subpoena, especially one issued to a third party, would likely pose less of a burden than dealing with civil lawsuits, which the court allowed against sitting presidents in a 1997 case involving Bill Clinton. On claims that the stigma of a subpoena would “undermine his leadership at home and abroad,” Roberts noted that there is “nothing inherently stigmatizing” about fulfilling a “citizen’s normal duty” to aid a criminal investigation. And he noted that if a local prosecutor’s efforts ever crossed the line into harassment, federal courts could still intervene on the president’s behalf.

In dissent, Alito argued that the court should consider whether a local district attorney could prosecute a president at all before deciding on the subpoena. Though he did not say it outright, he strongly suggested that he thought it couldn’t be done. “Could [a president] effectively carry out all his essential Presidential responsibilities after the trial day ended and at the same time adequately confer with his trial attorneys regarding his defense?” he asked in a long series of hypothetical questions. “Or should he be expected to give up the right to attend his own trial and be tried in absentia? And if he were convicted, could he be imprisoned? Would aides be installed in a nearby cell? This entire imagined scene is farcical.”

Even then, however, Alito rejected the Trumpian notion that presidents could never be subpoenaed by a local grand jury. (So did Thomas in his own dissent.) “There may be situations in which there is an urgent and critical need for the subpoenaed information,” Alito acknowledged. “The situation in the [Aaron] Burr trial, where the documents at issue were sought by a criminal defendant to defend against a charge of treason, is a good example. But in a case like the one at hand, a subpoena should not be allowed unless a heightened standard is met.” Roberts and the majority rejected the idea of a heightened standard, concluding that existing checks on prosecutorial overreach would be enough.