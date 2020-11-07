Donald Trump Lost the Election. He’s Losing His Party, Too.

In the past few days, condemnations of Trump’s claims about voter fraud or defenses of the electoral process have come not only from Trump critics like Senators Ben Sasse, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney but from figures who’ve generally been more defensive of the president, such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, as well as swing-state governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Mike Dewine of Ohio. Senator Mitch McConnell, who’s on the cusp of returning to the chamber as majority leader in January, has also pushed back. “Claiming you’ve won the election,” he told reporters on Wednesday, “is different from finishing the counting.” And in Pennsylvania, where President-elect Joe Biden’s lead is growing and conspiracy theories are flying, the state Senate’s Republican majority leader, Jake Corman, shut down fears that the legislature might circumvent the voters’ wishes and award the state’s electors to Trump.

A different and more fascinating story is playing out within conservative media. As one might expect, plenty of figures are taking to Fox News to defend Trump’s claims that shenanigans are afoot. “What we’ve been saying the last three days is outrageous,” Senator Ted Cruz told Sean Hannity in an interview Thursday. “By throwing the observers out, by clouding the vote counting in a shroud of darkness, they are setting the stage to potentially steal an election.” In another, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich talked up sending unnamed conspirators to prison. “My hope is that President Trump will lead the millions of Americans who understand exactly what’s going on,” he said. “The Philadelphia machine is corrupt, that the Atlanta machine is corrupt. The machine in Detroit is corrupt, and they’re trying to steal the presidency, and we should not allow them to do that. First of all, under federal law, we should lock up the people who are breaking the law.” But all this huffing and puffing is happening alongside some careful triangulation on the part of Fox’s hosts themselves. On Friday, Laura Ingraham made a pass at calming Trump and his backers down. “I’m not conceding anything tonight, by the way,” she said. “But losing, if that’s what happens, is awful. But President Trump’s legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward. And then, the love and respect his supporters feel for him? It’s only going to grow stronger.”

And in an opening monologue Thursday, Tucker Carlson ventured out on the same middle path most Republicans will probably go down rhetorically. Whether or not they’ve actually stolen the election, he argued, arrogant Democrats, the media, and social media companies have given Trump supporters ample reason to doubt the integrity of the counting process and the legitimacy of Biden’s victory. “If you cared about the country and its future, you wouldn’t force Donald Trump’s voters to believe this,” he said. “You wouldn’t force them to take you on your word. Instead, you would show them, you would convince them. You would pull back. You’d resist hasty calls. You’d make certain that we got to the bottom of any credible claim of fraud. Not all the claims are credible, but some are, and you’d care.”