Donald Trump Lost the Election. He’s Losing His Party, Too.

Let’s be clear about what we are seeing. President Trump is doing all that he can to prevent ballots against him from being counted in an election he has now lost. He and his surrogates are encouraging his supporters, some of whom are armed, to disrupt the final stages of the electoral process. Though his actual legal cases being brought in defense of his claims are weak, his surrogates are directly urging judges he has he appointed to back him anyway. If it were another country, few would hesitate to call this what it is: an attempted coup. But spirits are a bit higher than one would expect given the situation as understood in the abstract: Some protesters have taken to the streets to defend the count, yes, but far more people have contented themselves with roasting the president on the internet and on television, rightfully confident that the coup will fail.



Why won’t it work? Part of the answer is that the president and his immediate political circle are comically lazy and inept. By their own recognition, they lack even a James Baker–like figure among themselves who might competently manage the administration’s lawsuits; they simply don’t have it in them to pull off what would be one of the most extraordinary swindles in American history. But a larger part of the answer is that the president’s party and its officeholders in state and local governments are uninterested in materially helping him. Those who’ve spent the last four years breathlessly awaiting the moment the Republican Party would meaningfully retreat from Trump should sit up and pay attention. This is it. It is here. It’s not happening as visibly and dramatically as many imagined it might, or for the reasons many hoped it would. But it is happening.

In the past few days, condemnations of Trump’s claims about voter fraud or defenses of the electoral process have come not only from Trump critics like Senators Ben Sasse, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney, but figures who’ve generally been more defensive of the president like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, as well as swing state governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Mike Dewine of Ohio. Senator Mitch McConnell, who’s on the cusp of returning to the chamber as majority leader in January, has also pushed back. “Claiming you’ve won the election,” he told reporters on Wednesday, “is different from finishing the counting.” And in Pennsylvania, where President-elect Joe Biden’s lead is growing and conspiracy theories are flying, the state Senate’s Republican majority leader, Jake Corman, shut down fears that the legislature might circumvent the voters’ wishes and award the state’s electors to Trump.