An Epidemic of Arrogance on the Supreme Court

At first blush, it can be difficult to see how these two cases relate to each other, or why the way Gorsuch’s opinions in each instance sound such alarming, discordant notes. But it’s hard to conclude that the court’s ruling was made in good faith. Moreover, it seems as if the Roberts court is poised to take a radical new approach to religious liberty and public health laws alike.



As I previously noted, Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo loomed as a test case for the high court now that newly minted justice Amy Coney Barrett has cemented a 6–3 conservative majority. The lawsuit takes aim at the heightened restriction that Cuomo has placed on churches, synagogues, mosques, and the like as cases of Covid-19 spike anew. In New York, the occupancy of houses of worship is limited to 10 to 25 people, depending on whether they fall into what the state designates as a “red zone” or an “orange zone,” labels that are indicators of community spread of the virus. The diocese argues that these limits run afoul of the Constitution’s Free Exercise Clause, a three-judge panel in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, and the matter has now proceeded to the high court.

One of the striking things about Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo is that it ended up before the Supreme Court at all, as the case is effectively moot: The diocese is no longer in a red or orange zone, and so the purported infringements no longer apply. And Chief Justice John Roberts noted that even if this changes, the parties could simply renew their case directly to the justices. The Supreme Court typically reserves the “extraordinary remedy” of a preliminary injunction for extraordinary circumstances, Roberts noted. “An order telling the governor not to do what he’s not doing fails to meet that stringent standard,” he added. The court, apparently liberated from the constraint of not having enough votes, issued one anyway.