An Epidemic of Arrogance on the Supreme Court

Smith is a frequent target of criticism from the conservative legal movement and from the court’s conservative bloc, despite their admiration of Scalia himself. Indeed, the landmark ruling may also not be long for this earth. Earlier this term, the court heard arguments in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, where it considered directly whether Smith should be overturned. The case involved a local Catholic adoption organization that refuses to work with same-sex couples, citing the church’s teachings on homosexuality. After Philadelphia stopped making referrals to the organization on anti-discrimination grounds, the group sued the city for violating the Free Exercise Clause and discriminating against it on the basis of religious belief, setting up a direct challenge to Smith.

The court has yet to issue a ruling in the case. But some of the court’s members apparently believe its reasoning is no longer operative. In the Brooklyn case, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a concurring opinion in which he claimed that New York’s “discrimination against religion raises a serious First Amendment issue and triggers heightened scrutiny, requiring the State to provide a sufficient justification for the discrimination,” citing Smith and another case. Sotomayor, in her own dissent, noted that neither Smith nor the other case established any such precedent. If anything, she noted, Smith stands for the “entirely inapposite proposition” on when people with religious beliefs can challenge neutral laws on Free Exercise Clause grounds.

If the Supreme Court were simply zealous about enforcing the First Amendment’s protections for religious freedom, their ham-fisted approach might be less troubling. But the Roberts Court has not handled all such disputes that come before it with the same level of equanimity. Two recent cases stand out. One is Dunn v. Ray, which involved a Muslim prisoner on death row in Alabama. State policies allowed him to have a Christian chaplain present during his execution, but not a cleric of his own faith. Lower courts thought that was a fairly clear example of religious discrimination and tried to stop the execution so his lawsuit could go forward. But the court’s five-justice conservative majority at the time overrode them on factually flawed grounds. The result was one of the most widely criticized rulings by the court in recent memory.

The other is Trump v. Hawaii. “Just a few terms ago, this court declined to apply heightened scrutiny to a presidential proclamation limiting immigration from Muslim-majority countries, even though President Trump had described the proclamation as a ‘Muslim ban,’ originally conceived of as a ‘total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on,’” Sotomayor wrote in her dissent last week. “If the president’s statements did not show ‘that the challenged restrictions violate the minimum requirement of neutrality to religion,’ it is hard to see how Governor Cuomo’s do.” To enforce a strict vision of the Free Exercise Clause for some faiths and not others is a recipe for moral and civic disaster.