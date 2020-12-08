North Carolina’s Labor Commissioner Abandons Workers One Last Time on Her Way Out the Door

As an anti-regulation Republican, Berry has rarely been an ally to North Carolina workers in her two decades in the role. The pandemic hasn’t softened her position. For her part, Berry has largely shied away from enforcing any of Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s related executive orders, which have included mask mandates for both business owners and individuals. Cooper also promised farmworker advocacy groups that he would issue an executive order to increase testing access and hygiene requirements, only to be told by Berry that if he issued it, “I respectfully ask that you take care not to publicly overstate the role of the NCDOL regarding enforcement.” Facing similar messages from the Agriculture and Health and Human Services department heads, Cooper quietly walked back plans for such an order.

As the News & Observer reported, North Carolina has been home to 280 reported clusters at workplaces, which has resulted in over 6,000 cases and 30 deaths, yet the only citations Berry’s department have handed out in the pandemic have been non-Covid related. With the agriculture industry still deeply rooted to the state’s rural economies, meat-packing plants like those of Tyson and Smithfield dot farm counties throughout North Carolina. And as with other states, the cases have followed—over two-thirds of North Carolina’s workplace-related cases have been traced back to such plants. In Berry’s letter, she wrote in support of not enforcing regulations that “most of these deaths are people over the age of 65; generally this group is no longer active in the workforce.” Meanwhile, in the first week of December, two elderly workers employed at a nursing home in Hickory recently contracted the virus and both died within a day of one another.



In the Tar Heel State, the Commissioner of Labor is an elected position, unlike the federal agency’s appointed status, which makes Berry’s prolonged tenure a curious facet of North Carolina politics. She actually holds a bit of a mythic status in the state—Lord knows it’s not for anything she’s done to help workers, but for the grand idea a communications staffer had to plaster her face in every elevator in the state for increased visibility (Berry waited until she was reelected to her second term to move forward with the change.) She even snagged the Twitter handle “@ElevatorQueen” to double down on the branding exercise. The widespread name recognition has helped the conservative regulator win five consecutive terms.