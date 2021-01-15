The Republican Plot to Rig the 2024 Election

In Wisconsin, for instance, state representative Gary Tauchen introduced a bill that would change how the state allocates its votes in the Electoral College. Wisconsin, like 47 other states in the Union, currently uses the winner-take-all method to award all of its eleven electoral votes to whoever receives a plurality of total votes. Under Tauchen’s bill, the state would instead allocate one electoral vote to whoever wins each of the state’s congressional districts, plus two electoral votes based on the statewide total.

The proposal, if implemented, would be a significant boost to GOP presidential candidates. Wisconsin Republicans carved out a reputation for aggressive gerrymandering over the past decade, effectively locking themselves into power in the state legislature even when Democrats win more of the statewide vote in assembly and state senate races. The state’s GOP leaders routinely claim they would sweep all of the statewide offices as well if it weren’t for cities like Madison and Milwaukee, which is like the Jacksonville Jaguars saying they would be Super Bowl champions if it weren’t for all the other teams. A Michigan lawmaker called for a similar measure this week, arguing it would “remove Detroit’s outsized influence.”

Nebraska is one of the two states that doesn’t use the winner-take-all method, along with Maine. That may soon change. State senator Julie Slama proposed legislation earlier this month that would reimpose the winner-take-all method for choosing Nebraska’s electoral votes, as well as a voter ID measure. In this state, the measure would also likely strengthen future GOP presidential candidates. Nebraska’s second congressional district has given one of the state’s electoral votes to Democratic candidates twice in the past 12 years: to Barack Obama in 2008 and to Joe Biden in 2020. Her bill has the backing of state Republican party leadership.