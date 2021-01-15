The Republican Plot to Rig the 2024 Election

The Republican Party is in rough shape. Under President Donald Trump, the GOP has now lost the House, the Senate, and the presidency in just four years—a feat unmatched in American politics since Herbert Hoover’s defeat in 1932. Trump, the party’s leader, now faces a Senate impeachment trial where he could be permanently barred from public office for inciting an insurrection against Congress. As it enters the Biden years, the GOP is effectively rudderless.

Most political parties spend their time in the wilderness replenishing their bench of candidates, rethinking their policy stances, and retooling their message to persuade the electorate at the next election. Republicans, however, seem to be of a different mind on the matter. Beyond the chaos in Washington, GOP state lawmakers are instead floating proposals that would simply make it easier for them to win elections—whether Americans like it or not.

In Wisconsin, for instance, state representative Gary Tauchen introduced a bill that would change how the state allocates its votes in the Electoral College. Wisconsin, like 47 other states in the Union, currently uses the winner-take-all method to award all of its eleven electoral votes to whoever receives a plurality of total votes. Under Tauchen’s bill, the state would instead allocate one electoral vote to whoever wins each of the state’s congressional districts, plus two electoral votes based on the statewide total.