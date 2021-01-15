All That’s Left of Trumpism Is Hilariously Stupid, Deadly Serious Social Media Stunts

Inside the Capitol were just more versions of this bizarre kayfabe—people storming a federal building in pursuit of an opportunity to create viral content and chase clout on social media, like the residents of some kind of fascist Hype House. Men dressed up in furs and horns and cosplaying in Braveheart-style makeup posed for photos in the House chamber and took selfies with cops. People literally livestreamed their own crimes. One man took a video of himself inside the Capitol showing off the police riot shield he had stolen, his face fully visible, and uploaded it to Parler, presumably having calculated that the LOLs and shares and notoriety he got would be worth the inevitable jail time.

This has been the defining feature of the Trump movement—the belief that true power does not lie in the Capitol but on social media. It’s long been an article of faith in MAGA Nation that Trump won the presidency, on the wings of viral memes and disinformation. Trump himself more or less ruled as if his online avatar had been sworn in, primarily governing via his personal Twitter account, using it to fire people, communicate directly with his base, and pressure lawmakers to pass his agenda.

Some of the president’s most ardent fans in Congress, too, now seem to believe that governing is just a series of escalating stunts engineered for social media virality.

Some of the president’s most ardent fans in Congress, too, now seem to believe that governing is just a series of escalating stunts engineered for social media virality. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Congress’s newly elected QAnon supporters, bizarrely wore a Covid mask during impeachment proceedings Wednesday night that said “CENSORED” on it—while giving a televised speech into a microphone on the floor of the House of Representatives. She’s protesting the fact that Twitter put a misinformation warning on several of her tweets, while seemingly oblivious to the actual platform she has and power she could be wielding if she were a functional member of Congress.