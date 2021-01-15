All That’s Left of Trumpism Is Hilariously Stupid, Deadly Serious Social Media Stunts

The first sign that something may have been a bit amiss about last week’s MAGA insurrection at the Capitol arrived in a viral video on Twitter, amid the unfolding chaos. A distressed, red-eyed woman identifying herself as Elizabeth from Knoxville, Tennessee, cried to Yahoo News reporter Hunter Walker that she had just been maced inside the Capitol. “I got maced, yeah, I made it like a foot inside and they pushed me out and they maced me,” she complained in the video, while wiping her face with a towel. When Walker asked what she was doing there in the first place, she exclaimed, “We’re storming the Capitol! It’s a revolution!”

Upon closer inspection, you can see that this woman is cradling a raw, sliced onion in the folds of the towel that she’s assiduously rubbing into her eyes, presumably to give herself real tears and that freshly-maced-in-the-face look. She was camera-ready; the care she took to engineer her mise-en-scène suggested that she had an inkling that the moment had viral potential. As it happened, it did: Walker’s video, with a caption saying that Elizabeth had actually been maced, racked up two million Twitter views.

Inside the Capitol were just more versions of this bizarre kayfabe—people storming a federal building in pursuit of an opportunity to create viral content and chase clout on social media, like the residents of some kind of fascist Hype House. Men dressed up in furs and horns and cosplaying in Braveheart-style makeup posed for photos in the House chamber and took selfies with cops. People literally live-streamed their own crimes. One man took a video of himself inside the Capitol showing off the police riot shield he had stolen, his face fully visible, and uploaded it to Parler, presumably having calculated that the LOLs and shares and notoriety he got would be worth the inevitable jail time.