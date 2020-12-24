Revenge Is Sweet in Promising Young Woman

Sexual violence and misogyny have for so long provided mainstream film and television with a wellspring of entertaining tropes, that when writers and directors set out to examine their workings directly, they mistrust flamboyance. Some of the most successful recent treatments of the subject are characterized by a restraint that borders on austere: Unbelievable wrestles crime drama into a rigorous, sensitive feminist form; Kitty Green’s tense, miniaturist The Assistant restricts itself to the perspective of the titular employee of a Weinstein-like figure we never see head-on, demonstrating in detail how power obscures its abuses, mutes and muffles all opposition. Jay Roach’s Bombshell showed the pitfalls of attempting a glitzier, more fun approach. When Karyn Kusama and Diablo Cody turned rape-revenge into exuberant comedy horror in Jennifer’s Body back in 2009, nearly no one got the joke for most of a decade.

Yet writer-director Emerald Fennell, best known till now as an actor and the showrunner on the second season of the glam-assassin series Killing Eve, blasts into this territory with delicious nonchalance. Her feature debut, Promising Young Woman, confronts what’s often called rape culture through a brilliantly queasy blend of genres: revenge thriller, social satire, farce, romantic comedy. “What is this, the ’90s?” a young man jokes to a friend who appears to have committed an especially cheesy kind of sex crime. Fennell’s film revels in a winking, sleazy glamour that for me recalled those thrillers of the 1980s and ’90s that capitalized on the sexual and professional anxieties of their time, like Disclosure, or Fatal Attraction. You can tell that this one was made now, though, because its emblematic villains are not sexually aggressive career women but precisely those decent and bemused leading-man types that Michael Douglas once specialized in: men who work hard and make money and, once they find a good woman, settle down and strive to treat her right, but whose very understandable frailties can still make them easy prey for a certain sort of harpy. Promising Young Woman is in part a parable of the nice guy, nicely educated—the kind of young man whose promise matters to his community, and should never be squandered over a little thing like rape.

In the opening scene, three dudes drinking in a bar notice a woman slumped against a red banquette, head unsteady on her shoulders, legs akimbo, white underwear on show. Her condition inspires disgust and condemnation in the first man, predatory lust in the second, while the doe-eyed third, played by Adam Brody, looks pained by their boorishness and heads over to see if she needs help. No prizes for guessing which of these three little piggies will lure her to his place and try to assault her. The woman herself, Cassandra Thomas (Carey Mulligan), doesn’t need to guess; as her name suggests, she has been cursed with clear-sightedness. And it turns out she’s sober, and she does this every week. She sends the Brody character into a panic by snapping her eyes open and sitting up to confront him mid-fumble. He is the rule and not the exception: Every single time, it’s some soppy-seeming hypocrite who takes her near-unconscious bait. When she gets home in the morning, she commemorates them with a tally mark in a little notebook.