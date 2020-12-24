Revenge Is Sweet in Promising Young Woman

In the opening scene, three dudes drinking in a bar notice a woman slumped against a red banquette, head unsteady on her shoulders, legs akimbo, white underwear on show. Her condition inspires disgust and condemnation in the first man, predatory lust in the second, while the doe-eyed third, played by Adam Brody, looks pained by their boorishness and heads over to see if she needs help. No prizes for guessing which of these three little piggies will lure her to his place and try to assault her. The woman herself, Cassandra Thomas (Carey Mulligan), doesn’t need to guess; as her name suggests, she has been cursed with clear-sightedness. And it turns out she’s sober, and she does this every week. She sends the Brody character into a panic by snapping her eyes open and sitting up to confront him mid-fumble. He is the rule and not the exception: Every single time, it’s some soppy-seeming hypocrite who takes her near-unconscious bait. When she gets home in the morning, she commemorates them with a tally mark in a little notebook.

A black-comedy thriller may have a special vulnerability to spoilers. I’ll just say that Cassie is a 30-year-old woman living with her parents in candy-colored suburbia. She dropped out of her medical studies years ago, after a traumatic incident befell her closest friend, Nina. It appears that Cassie derailed her own life in solidarity when Nina’s was ruined. She spends part of her time working in a coffee shop run by Gail (Laverne Cox), a rare understanding presence, and the rest on a secret, quixotic quest for revenge. What almost everyone else has willfully forgotten, she can’t or won’t get over, and that keeps her isolated. Her insistence on staying that way is tested early on when Ryan (Bo Burnham)—an eligible young man who studied with her and is now a pediatric surgeon—meet-cutes his way into the café and begins the laborious task of winning her affections.

In one sense, Fennell has made a version of Jordan Peele’s Get Out aimed at women. Just as Peele’s film skewered the insidious racism espoused by rich liberals who keep telling you they only wish they’d had the chance to vote for Obama a third time, Promising Young Woman offers a sly warning. The people around you may have beautiful manners when they want to: They know how to treat you like an equal, make you feel comfortable, even appreciated, but you should always be ready to run. Like Get Out, Fennell’s film extracts eerie effects from familiar music: a neatly timed “Angel of the Morning,” a slow and sinister instrumental cover of Britney Spears’s “Toxic.” Most striking of all is its deployment of “Something Wonderful,” from the musical The King and I. It’s not the most famous variation on the “My Man” song, that subset of the American songbook that muses on the joys of having a man to love— no matter how cruel, indifferent, or lacking in desirable qualities he may be—and on how good it feels when he treats you like shit 95 percent of the time and then stops, perhaps needing a hug. But its lyrics underline the film’s deft marriage of thriller and rom-com elements: “This is a man who stumbles and falls / But this is a man who tries. / This is a man you’ll forgive and forgive/ And help and protect, as long as you live … You’ll always go along / Defend him when he’s wrong.” These men aren’t all that scary; it’s their enablers and enforcers—our institutions, our entertainments, us—that do the damage. Fennell takes what’s conventional enough to be treated as enjoyable or even comforting, and makes it alarming, funny, strange.