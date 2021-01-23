Democrats Can Preach “Unity” and Still Kill the Filibuster

As I’ve previously written, Joe Biden’s decision to premise his entire campaign—and then his inaugural speech—on “unity” may have been good politics, but it created an obvious problem for his administration (and Democrats everywhere) right off the bat. Republicans can simply decide not to cooperate and then say that Biden has broken his promise to unite the nation.

Biden has said that his election would help break the fever of Republican extremism, and that once he took office, conservatives would negotiate with Democrats in good faith, hashing out bipartisan compromises to move the country forward. I (and plenty of others) have argued that this was an irresponsible promise. But in Alex Thompson’s Politico story, an unnamed Biden aide reiterates the belief—which Jenn O’Malley Dillon also expressed, in the interview in which she called Republicans “fuckers”—that that promise was already vindicated, despite the scoffing of critics like me.

Meanwhile, Biden’s allies are loudly insisting that finding common ground is possible and exactly what the American people want after the past decade of partisan warfare. The Biden team is aware that many in their own party are rolling their eyes but argue that it’s just the latest instance of the Democratic establishment underestimating Joe Biden. “People said it was naive, you know, 18, 19 months ago as he was running, he was criticized for it. But you know what? It’s one of the reasons he won,” said a senior Biden White House adviser.

To clarify the position of the eye-rollers, their argument was not that promising the end of partisan warfare was naïve because it wouldn’t work on voters. They argued that it wouldn’t work on Republicans, after Joe Biden won. It is a bit early to declare vindication on that front.