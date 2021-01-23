Democrats Can Preach “Unity” and Still Kill the Filibuster

Biden has said that his election would help break the fever of Republican extremism, and that once he took office, conservatives would negotiate with Democrats in good faith, hashing out bipartisan compromises to move the country forward. I (and plenty of others) have argued that this was an irresponsible promise. But in Alex Thompson’s Politico story, an unnamed Biden aide reiterates the belief—which Jenn O’Malley Dillon also expressed, in the interview in which she called Republicans “fuckers”—that that promise was already vindicated, despite the scoffing of critics like me.

Meanwhile, Biden’s allies are loudly insisting that finding common ground is possible and exactly what the American people want after the past decade of partisan warfare. The Biden team is aware that many in their own party are rolling their eyes but argue that it’s just the latest instance of the Democratic establishment underestimating Joe Biden. “People said it was naive, you know, 18, 19 months ago as he was running, he was criticized for it. But you know what? It’s one of the reasons he won,” said a senior Biden White House adviser.

To clarify the position of the eye-rollers, their argument was not that promising the end of partisan warfare was naive because it wouldn’t work on voters. They argued that it wouldn’t work on Republicans, after Joe Biden won. It is a bit early to declare vindication on that front.

But declaring vindication before one has been vindicated is actually useful practice for what should come next. Now that he is in the White House, Joe Biden should take a page from other politicians and say he delivered on his promise to have united us, regardless of the facts on the ground, while Democrats go about actually governing.

Take the debate over the filibuster. President Joe Biden could remain ambivalent on ending the filibuster rule, and continue to reiterate his belief that Republicans will come to the table and negotiate in good faith. In the Senate, Democrats could just end it and start to pass legislation.