Can the White House Press Briefing Be Saved?

Just how low has the bar been set for the Biden administration? Look no further than the reaction to new press secretary Jen Psaki’s first day on the job. Psaki has held two briefings in her first 36 hours—a big improvement over Trump administration press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who held zero during her nine month tenure. Psaki has made qualitative gains as well: She has been cordial and reasonably forthcoming; she has not shouted at reporters or made up bonkers, easily refutable lies about the crowd size at Biden’s inauguration; there have been no melodramatic attacks on the integrity of the media. There have been some dodges—she circles back to the phrase “circle back” when pushed on tougher questions, like DC statehood or Biden’s past support of the Hyde Amendment. No outright lies, though. Just some normal press conferences, in which relatively little of note was disclosed but also no one was belittled, attacked, or gaslit.

People responded as if she had turned water into wine. Vox’s Aaron Rupar gushed that there were “no insults yet. No meltdowns. No smears of the ‘fake news.’” The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty welcomed her new overlord with a column heralding the return of “reality-grounded briefings.” Psaki was roundly applauded by the press for pledging to hold daily briefings. The longer you’re starved of the bare minimum, the more it looks like the extra mile when it returns, perhaps.



That the mere promise of regular White House briefings is being hailed in this fashion as good a sign as any of how dire things were over the previous four years. In the best of times, the briefings are bland affairs: Begun in 1969 during the Nixon administration, they rarely raise much of a stir and, indeed, they may have outlived their usefulness. They were rarely televised, or discussed with much intensity until Trump brought his geek show to town and made them part of the spectacle.

