Leon Black and the American Tradition of Impunity

After a year of mounting pressure from investors and outside critics, Leon Black, the billionaire chief executive of private equity giant Apollo Global Management, announced on Monday that he would step down later this year. Apparently the revelation that Black gave $158 million to deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein for supposed financial advice was enough to provoke an internal revolt among Apollo’s leadership. According to The New York Times, which previously dubbed Black “the billionaire who stood by Jeffrey Epstein,” a fellow Apollo co-founder wanted Black to step down immediately. Black refused but later agreed to relinquish the CEO seat while remaining chairman of the company’s board. He set his departure date as sometime before July 31, when he turns 70. And in a typical gesture of billionaire contrition for an association he insists was honorable, he’ll donate $200 million to “women’s initiatives,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Leon Black’s not-quite fall from grace is emblematic of what passes for elite accountability in this country. Leaving on his own terms, his fortune intact, relatively untouched by legal concerns, still wielding the chairmanship of the firm he founded—things could hardly be better for a man who maintained a close financial relationship, if not more, with a convicted pedophile. He may lose a few social invitations, perhaps have his name taken off a building he donated to some nonprofit institution, but Leon Black will be just fine. He now belongs in the busy pantheon of American elites who suffered no real consequences for their alleged crimes or disturbing associations. (It goes almost unsaid that Black’s own business history as a vulture capitalist and owner of Constellis, a private military company descended from Blackwater, also deserves scrutiny that will never come.)

What exactly did Black get from Jeffrey Epstein? According to the investigation by law firm Dechert LLP, Black “believed, and witnesses generally agreed, that Epstein provided advice that conferred more than $1 billion and as much as $2 billion or more” in tax benefits, the Journal reported. It’s hard to believe, even if you haven’t followed the Epstein saga, that one person’s financial advice could be worth so much. And yet this is the story told by other billionaires, such as Les Wexner, who gave Epstein control over his entire fortune and gifted him the most expensive house in Manhattan; or Bill Gates, for whom Epstein consulted on charitable contributions. Somehow Epstein, whom some victims said they never saw work, was capable of giving preternaturally good, spectacularly valuable financial advice that, in turn, earned him enough money to finance decades of sexual violence. But of course, Epstein’s friends and clients were ignorant—shocked, absolutely shocked—about the dark underbelly of his lifestyle.