Leon Black and the American Tradition of Impunity

What exactly did Black get from Jeffrey Epstein? According to the investigation by law firm Dechert LLP, Black “believed, and witnesses generally agreed, that Epstein provided advice that conferred more than $1 billion and as much as $2 billion or more” in tax benefits, the Journal reported. It’s hard to believe, even if you haven’t followed the Epstein saga, that one person’s financial advice could be worth so much. And yet this is the story told by other billionaires, such as Les Wexner, who gave Epstein control over his entire fortune and gifted him the most expensive house in Manhattan; or Bill Gates, for whom Epstein consulted on charitable contributions. Somehow Epstein, whom some victims said they never saw work, was capable of giving preternaturally good, spectacularly valuable financial advice that, in turn, earned him enough money to finance decades of sexual violence. But of course, Epstein’s friends and clients were ignorant—shocked, absolutely shocked—about the dark underbelly of his lifestyle.

What’s especially galling is that we’re supposed to believe this narrative: that Epstein was both a financial savant and perfectly capable of hiding his heinous (and daily) crimes from the many rich and famous people he knew. The investigation into Leon Black’s association with Epstein was conducted by the kind of large, prestigious firm that specializes in whitewashing allegations against famous men. Time and again, in universities, publicly traded companies, arts institutions, government agencies, and elsewhere, we have seen the same pattern play out. A law firm or investigator is brought in, and a few months later a report appears that acknowledges some lapse in judgment but never—ever—anything deserving termination, much less prosecution. In connection to Epstein, Harvard and the MIT Media Lab have followed basically this playbook.

Black’s story is similar to that of former President Bill Clinton, another friend of Epstein whose history of rape allegations and rumored relationship with Epstein madame Ghislaine Maxwell have only slightly diminished his public reputation. At President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Clinton mingled comfortably with former President George W. Bush, whose résumé of war crimes and public deceptions hardly needs reciting, and with former President Barack Obama, who expanded the drone program, assassinated American citizens, and contributed to the devastation of Libya and Yemen, among other military feats. Clinton and Bush, in particular, were well on their way to reputational rehabilitation before Donald Trump’s murderous presidency. Now they can bask in the adulation of a relieved public that either doesn’t remember their crimes or doesn’t care.