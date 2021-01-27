Republicans Don’t Care About “Unity”

“Unity” is an elusive word in American politics. More often than not, it suggests something utopian and silly—the promise of an end to partisanship, an epiphanic recognition of a common interest after years of squabbling. It asserts the notion that our divisions are artificial constructs, pushed onto us by conflict-oriented media and snake-oil-spewing partisans—whatever it may seem on the surface, deep down we are actually in complete agreement with one another about what to do. And what is that thing we should do? Whatever the elite consensus holds it to be. To do anything else would be “divisive.”

Republicans have, over the past couple of weeks, striven to redefine unity along these lines: whatever Republicans want, to the exclusion of anything else. Impeaching the president for inciting an insurrection against Congress? That doesn’t unite the country! Ending a travel ban from Muslim-majority countries? Sorry, that doesn’t bring us together! Allowing transgender soldiers to serve in the military? Gosh, what divisive idea will Joe Biden think of next?



It is, as Greg Sargent noted, a familiar trap. Joe Biden has, both on the campaign trail and in his inaugural address, pledged to unite the country. It’s a pleasing enough sentiment while campaigning, but there’s a risk once the election is won that’s playing out now. Republicans can attempt to claim veto power over the very concept of unity, arguing that Biden violates that creed any time he breaks with the authoritarian policies of his predecessor. As Sargent argued, it’s an effort to “game the media into saying Biden is already reneging on his unity promise by being divisive.” It’s a big scam, in other words, one that allows hard partisans to define terms: If Joe Biden actually cared about the country, he would bring it together by governing exactly like the least popular president in modern American history.

