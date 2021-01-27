Republicans Don’t Care About “Unity”

Naturally, the press are absolute suckers for this con. On Thursday, Biden’s first full day in office, New York Times reporter Michael Shear asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki, “Where is the actual action behind this idea of bipartisanship? And when are we going to see one of those sort of substantial outreaches that says, ‘This is something that the Republicans want to do, too?’” It’s hard to know what Republicans “want to do.” Last time anyone checked, it was “throw out the electoral votes of several states.”



On Sunday’s Meet the Press, Chuck Todd noted that “Joe Biden stressed a theme of unity in his inaugural address,” but “moving on from rhetoric, Mr. Biden went to work immediately to erase much of what he could with a pen of Donald Trump’s presidency”—the very thing Biden promised to do on the campaign trail. A since-deleted tweet from ABC reported that “roughly one-third” of Americans opposed America’s reentry into the Paris Climate Accord, another promise Biden made during the election cycle. As a “data journalist” might note, another way of communicating that story would be simply to say that the vast majority of Americans approve of Biden’s actions. A Saturday headline in The New York Times made unity itself the source of partisan conflict: “In Biden’s Washington, Democrats and Republicans Are Not United on ‘Unity.’” How postmodern!



Biden can definitely be faulted: for promising this rose garden and setting a trap for himself in the first place. Rosy statements on the campaign trail about Republicans coming to their senses after Trump’s defeat were fantasies. “With Trump gone, you’re going to begin to see things change,” he said. “Because these folks know better. They know this isn’t what they’re supposed to be doing.” That was never going to happen—and people around him surely knew it. But these optimistic statements allowed Biden’s unity pledge to take on a skewed dimension, in which a promise to do things that either benefited the majority of Americans or were popular with swathes of the electorate became a promise actually to get Republicans to join a bipartisan campfire circle.

