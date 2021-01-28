Tribal Nations Deserve a Greater Say on Drilling Projects

The plan outlined in Biden’s memo to remedy the cycle of systemic arrogance will begin with a series of reports that each Cabinet agency will be required to submit to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. These reports, per the memo, will need to lay out how their offices will follow another, 21-year-old executive order, signed by President Bill Clinton. To put it in plain terms, Biden wants his underlings to write him an essay about how they will stop doing the bad things they have done for decades. It’s a good start, but it would be a disastrous end goal.



Clinton’s Executive Order 1375 was a fairly straightforward document. As he wrapped his final months in office, he decided it was time to “establish regular and meaningful consultation and collaboration with tribal officials in the development of Federal policies that have tribal implications.” That order came six years after another, similarly cosmetic, order, No. 12898, which required all federal agencies to consider the environmental justice impacts of any future infrastructure projects or tribal land grabs.

These were both useful and progressive policies, and direct results of the growing political influence of tribal nations in D.C. What these tribal governments and their communities wanted—and were owed as sovereign entities—was to have a say as to what happens on their lands, as opposed to the tried-and-true American method of take now and say sorry later.

