Tribal Nations Deserve a Greater Say on Drilling Projects

An FPIC policy was recently undertaken by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who, in May 2019, announced that the A.G.’s office would be required to “obtain free, prior and informed consent before initiating a program or project that directly and tangibly affects tribes, tribal rights, tribal lands and sacred sites.” As pointed out in a piece published in October 2019 by the Brookings Institution, FPIC is “a more rigorous standard than that of consultation,” because it requires the express approval of a tribal government, as opposed to just a series of mandatory meetings.

In a post–Standing Rock world, in which Indigenous rights are finally recognized as a key step in addressing the climate crisis, Native leaders and thinkers aren’t the only ones proposing measures like FPIC anymore. The Green New Deal, as drawn up by Senator Ed Markey and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—who participated in the Standing Rock protests—contained an FPIC mandate. So, too, did (to varying degrees) the Indian Country platforms offered by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Julián Castro during their campaigns for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Biden’s Indian Country platform made no such promise, only going as far as to assure Native voters that he would “promote robust and meaningful consultation with Tribal Nations.”

FPIC would not be a permanent policy solution. Tribal government leaders, like those of any government, are susceptible to the same short-term promises that extractive companies have used to woo members of Congress. And that’s in addition to the rampant attempts at the legal subversion of consent mandates these same companies have employed both here and abroad. Writing in a 2019 position paper for the NDN Collective, Dr. PennElys Droz (Anishinaabe/Wyandot) noted that across the world, governments and corporations have, “co-opted ‘consultation sessions,’ and other means of obtaining ‘just enough’ Indigenous participation to claim FPIC, often using tactics designed to manipulate, divide, and undercut the intelligence and vision of our people.” And still, in the United States, such a measure would be a vast improvement over having federal agencies making a symbolic phone call before drilling away.

The president’s memo and broader promise to Indian Country matters, of course. It’s the right thing to do. It’s also a prudent call, given that it was just last summer that the federal government’s failure to uphold its treaty with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation publicly bit it on the ass via the Supreme Court’s landmark McGirt decision. But as with any promise by the federal government to finally, seriously, no, actually we really mean it this time do right by Indian Country, Biden’s memo, like the others before it, should be greeted with a dose of historical awareness and realism. Not just tribal leaders but anyone worried about new drilling projects and the current climate crisis should celebrate this memo. Then they should immediately ask the White House to do more than merely recommit to long-since-broken promises.

