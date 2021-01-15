John McCain’s Apache Land Grab Is Finally Happening

In 2014, the late Senator John McCain quietly slid a dagger into the backside of the Arizona tribal nations he was ostensibly elected to represent. Deep in an appropriations package for military funding, McCain tacked on a rider, known as Section 3003. The rider accomplished what the Arizona Republican had been trying to do through standalone legislation since 2005—hand over 2,400 acres of sacred Apache lands to the mining company Rio Tinto, which has long eyed an area known in the English tongue as Oak Flat for the massive deposits of copper that rest miles beneath its surface. Speaking with the Tucson Sentinel in 2012, two years before his midnight rider, McCain called the proposed transfer, “an economic opportunity that shouldn’t be squandered.” Although both the White House and Senate were controlled by the Democratic Party at the time, President Barack Obama signed the bill, with Section 3003 intact, into law, against the repeated objections of tribal nation leaders. Six years later, McCain’s vision is now on the cusp of becoming reality.

Earlier this week, the grassroots group Apache Stronghold—consisting of citizens of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, among others—offered one final act of resistance to this bipartisan land grab. The Stronghold filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service, seeking to block the January 15 release of the agency’s official Oak Flat environmental impact review, which will trigger the land transfer to Resolution Copper, Rio Tinto’s mining outfit. But on Friday, the Trump administration, ignoring the lien Apache Stronghold had filed on the land to keep the transfer from happening while the case is heard in court, issued the environmental review, officially approving the land swap and potentially signaling the permanent desecration of the Apache’s sacred lands.

But even after 1955, the Apache continued to regularly use the lands for their Sunrise Ceremony.

Located in what is now the Tonto National Forest, the area of Oak Flat, known as Chi’chil Bildagoteel, is a sacred place that, since time immemorial, has hosted the Apache tribal nations’ Sunrise Ceremony, a traditional rite of passage for Apache youth. Through both treaty and congressional action, Chi’chil Bildagoteel has been protected from development even as the United States has driven the San Carlos Apache from their ancestral homelands. In 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower issued the Oak Flat Public Land Withdrawal Order, or P.L. 1229, forcefully removing the Apache from the area containing Chi’chil Bildagoteel, but with the promise that the 760 acres would be shielded “from all forms of appropriation under the public-land laws, including the mining but not the mineral-leasing laws.” (The action was not done to protect the Apache’s sacred grounds but to “protect the Federal Government’s interest in the capital improvements of the campground that exists there.”)