Andrew Cuomo Needed Donald Trump

There was a leadership vacuum. The media needed a Covid hero, and Cuomo fit the bill. In contrast to Trump, his news conferences were clear, personal, and respectful of scientific opinion. He acknowledged the severity of the situation. He did not tell people to drink bleach. He was, most importantly, something Andrew Cuomo has almost never been throughout his political career: relatable. His daughters, at home during quarantine, became ancillary characters in his press briefings. They, and he, were just like us—dealing with an unprecedented situation, packed in together at home.



Cuomo’s actual performance was secondary to his persona. Criticism of his slow response to the threat posed by Covid-19—he downplayed the virus in early March—and his handling of the Covid outbreak in nursing homes led to spates of bad press. But Trump was always there to make him look better. As a result, Cuomo spent much of the late summer and fall on a kind of victory tour. He commissioned a poster and a model depicting Covid-19 as a mountain that New York had conquered. “We went up the mountain, we curved the mountain, we came down the other side,” Cuomo wrote in a release. His book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic presented his response to the virus as an unquestioned success story—despite the fact that the virus in question was still a huge problem in both New York and the U.S. A nationwide spike in cases followed shortly after the book’s publication in October.



While criticism of Cuomo ticked up throughout the summer and fall, Trump was always there to grab the spotlight. Compared to the forty-fifth president, New York’s governor was a skilled administrator and communicator. Without him, he’s the thin-skinned, controlling leader he was before. He’s even starting to sound a little like Trump. “When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts,” Cuomo said on Friday. “Because I don’t. Because I don’t.”

