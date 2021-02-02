Andrew Cuomo Needed Donald Trump

In a Friday news conference, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was asked about a report from the state’s attorney general that showed that nursing home deaths from Covid-19 had been severely undercounted—did he have any regrets? “Federal guidance said that people who were in hospitals but who were presumed not contagious could go back to a nursing home which could handle them; not all nursing homes can handle them,” Cuomo explained. “And the nursing home had to by law say that they could handle those people.”

“But do I wish this never happened? I wish none of it happened,” Cuomo continued. “I wish there was no Covid. I wish no old people died. I wish I didn’t have to call out the National Guard, who got sick, some of whom got sick and died. I wish I didn’t have to ask essential workers to leave their homes. Bus drivers, some of whom got sick and died, I wish I didn’t have to ask the nurses and the doctors to work around the clock, some of whom got sick and died. I wish none of it happened. That’s what I wish.”



It was a classic Cuomo answer. Though less succinct than Donald Trump’s infamous “I don’t take responsibility at all,” the sentiment is more or less the same. Cuomo cannot fail, he can only be failed—in this case by a ruthless virus and out-to-lunch feds. That the governor himself could have some degree of responsibility for this unfortunate outcome is not even considered.

