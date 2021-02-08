Democrats Are Screwing Up Trump’s Impeachment Trial

That argument might be convincing were it not for the fact that the Senate won’t be debating much of anything in the immediate aftermath of the trial; it will be in recess next week or, as the Capitol Hill euphemism dubs it, a “State Work Period.” The nominal excuse is that February 15 is Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday. Of course, Presidents’ Day is not exactly a revered moment on the calendar, unless you are a car dealer promoting a sale with George Washington or Honest Abe. In truth, what better way to honor our greatest presidents than to mount the most convincing case possible against the only president in history to encourage a putsch against Congress?

If Democrats did decide to hold a full-throated impeachment trial, the hope is that some Republicans would belatedly realize that the choice facing the nation has always been between Trumpism or democracy. Yes, it is chilling that 71 percent of all Republicans in a recent national AP-NORC Poll absolve Trump of almost any responsibility for the assault on the Capitol. But it is also possible to find encouragement in the 11 percent of GOP respondents who said that Trump had a “great deal” of responsibility for the riot and the other 18 percent who said he had a “moderate amount.” The goal of the Democratic impeachment managers should not be to preach to the choir but rather to appeal to that 29 percent of Republicans who recognize that Trump is, at least, partly to blame for January 6.

In a previous piece, I questioned the wisdom of impeaching Trump when it was too late to remove him from office and the odds of a Senate conviction were low. But having taken that fateful step forward, the Democrats have an obligation to the nation and to brave House Republicans like Liz Cheney to do more than simply go through the motions.