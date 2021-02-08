Democrats Are Screwing Up Trump’s Impeachment Trial

The House impeachment brief is a powerful document with only one flaw—frequent use of the word “reportedly” to cover the reality that news stories are the basis for much of the case against Trump. For example, the brief states, “President Trump was reportedly ‘delighted’ by the mayhem he had unleashed, because it was preventing Congress from affirming his election loss.” That assertion would be so much more arresting if it were based on direct testimony rather than White House reporting.

Yes, it is easy to understand the fatalism of Senate Democrats who hope that they can wrap up the trial this week. The senators calculate that since Trump will wiggle off the hook yet again, why prolong the agony? What’s more, a Trump trial will shut down other legislative business, so the sooner the curtain falls on Impeachment Redux, the sooner the Senate can return to confirming Joe Biden’s appointees and preparing to debate the Covid stimulus package.

That argument might be convincing were it not for the fact that the Senate won’t be debating much of anything in the immediate aftermath of the trial; it will be in recess next week or, as the Capitol Hill euphemism dubs it, a “State Work Period.” The nominal excuse is that February 15 is Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday. Of course, Presidents’ Day is not exactly a revered moment on the calendar, unless you are a car dealer promoting a sale with George Washington or Honest Abe. In truth, what better way to honor our greatest presidents than to mount the most convincing case possible against the only president in history to encourage a putsch against Congress?

If Democrats did decide to hold a full-throated impeachment trial, the hope is that some Republicans would belatedly realize that the choice facing the nation has always been between Trumpism or democracy. Yes, it is chilling that 71 percent of all Republicans in a recent national AP-NORC Poll absolve Trump of almost any responsibility for the assault on the Capitol. But it is also possible to find encouragement in the 11 percent of GOP respondents who said that Trump had a “great deal” of responsibility for the riot and the other 18 percent who said he had a “moderate amount.” The goal of the Democratic impeachment managers should not be to preach to the choir but rather to appeal to that 29 percent of Republicans who recognize that Trump is, at least, partly to blame for January 6.