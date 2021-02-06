The Blue Dog Democrats Have a Point

Basically, the members who drafted the letter (it was first signed by Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Tom O’Halleran of Arizona, Ed Case of Hawaii, and Kurt Schrader of Oregon) take issue with how Biden, in concert with congressional leadership, has decided to package his administration’s entire Covid-19 relief agenda into one large bill to be passed through the budget reconciliation process, which allows certain types of bills to avoid Senate filibusters.

Trust me, this is usually the moment when I would begin pointing out the hints of disingenuousness or checking for signs of ulterior motives, but it is honestly worth reading the letter in full. Even though it was produced by a crowd of politicians known for inventing reasons not to support something, the letter does not feature threats to withhold support for the entire economic rescue package. It makes, instead, a very reasonable argument: Strip out the portions of the proposal designed to help with production and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine and pass them on their own as soon as possible.

The logic behind this request is very simple: The reconciliation process will take a long time, and vaccine production and distribution should be done as quickly as possible. As the Blue Dogs put it in their letter, “We believe a standalone vaccine bill would pass the House, obtain at least 60 votes in the Senate, and could be signed into law by President Biden this month.” The full reconciliation bill, meanwhile, is supposed to be completed by mid-March—and it is very possible that it could slip into April.