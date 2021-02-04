Fox News and Newsmax Have Lost Their Mojo

On Wednesday, Newsmax—the demented far-right channel seemingly modeled after North Korean newscasts—was forced to air a groveling apology to Mike Lindell, the mustachioed martial law enthusiast and pillow salesman. Lindell, you see, had been rudely cut off by a Newsmax anchor the previous day while spouting insane conspiracies about voting machines switching votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Lindell’s interlocutor, anchor Bob Sellers—concerned about legal threats from the manufacturer of those voting machines—tried to get Lindell to talk about being suspended from Twitter, then read a lengthy prepared statement about how there was no evidence of fraud in the election. When Lindell attempted to keep talking about fraud, Sellers walked out. It was, all told, one of the funniest two minutes in the history of cable news, no small accomplishment.

Sellers was covering his network’s ass. But he was also offending one of Newsmax’s biggest sponsors and, it appears, a large chunk of its audience. “If you watched American Agenda yesterday, you may have seen something out of the ordinary happen during an interview with Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow,” Sellers said the next day. “Mike thought that we were to talk about vote fraud in the recent election. It’s a topic we have covered extensively on Newsmax. I was frustrated that we couldn’t focus on the current, very pressing issue of free speech and cancel culture and, in hindsight, there is no question that I could have handled the end of the interview differently.”



Sellers’s reversal was revealing. After the election, with many of Trump’s most ardent followers abandoning Fox News, Newsmax seemed to be in a perfect position to scoop up his followers. Its ratings soared; Fox’s fell. But its full-throated backing of the president’s most insane lies has put it in an awkward position. It can back those lies to the hilt and get sued, or it can try to navigate some sort of middle ground, as it did with its bizarre apology to Lindell. (Simply abandoning the fraud story is, of course, not an option.)

