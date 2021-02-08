George Shultz, the Godfather of the Discredited Laffer Curve

Few people now remember that in addition to his term as secretary of state for Ronald Reagan, Shultz also served as head of three other Cabinet departments. He was secretary of the treasury, secretary of labor, and director of the Office of Management and Budget under Nixon. Prior to his government service, Shultz had been dean of the business school at the University of Chicago, where he was an expert on labor relations. Laffer also taught at the business school, where his principal interest was international trade and economics.

Laffer was a “whiz kid” who had been on the fast track from an early age. After graduating from Yale in 1963, he did graduate work in economics at Stanford. Before he had even completed his Ph.D. dissertation, he was hired and granted tenure by the University of Chicago business school—an extraordinarily rapid elevation up the academic ladder. When Shultz became director of the OMB, he asked Laffer to become the first chief economist there. In this position, Laffer was a member of the so-called Troika of federal agencies that developed the administration’s official economic forecast, which is used to calculate all budget details. (Treasury, the OMB, and the Council of Economic Advisers make up the Troika, and the CEA makes the final call on forecasts.)

During this time, Laffer was involved in a highly contentious dispute between the OMB and the CEA. Briefly, Laffer forecast a level for the gross national product of $1,065 billion for 1971. This was about $20 billion above the consensus view among forecasters. This may not sound like much today, but at the time it was politically important. Furthermore, the method by which Laffer derived his forecast was a bit cockamamie. He thought increases in the money supply translated almost instantaneously into increases in nominal GNP—a view far outside the economics mainstream. (For details, see Laffer’s 1971 articles in the Financial Analysts Journal and The Journal of Business.)