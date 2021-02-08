George Shultz, the Godfather of the Discredited Laffer Curve

Basically, Laffer ignored everything economists normally look at when making a macroeconomic forecast, such as personal income and spending, corporate investment, the trade deficit, and so on. He looked only at the money supply. As a Wall Street Journal report on February 10, 1971, explained, “By his method, Mr. Laffer says, each one-percentage-point increase in the annual rate at which the money supply … is growing will cause the annual rate of GNP rises to speed up by one percentage point, and will do so in the same calendar quarter in which the money-supply boost occurs.”

Of course, the Laffer method tells us nothing about real GNP; it only forecasts nominal or money GNP. Normally, economists are only concerned with real GNP (now gross domestic product) because that takes out inflation and gives a better idea of national well-being and growth. But for federal budgetary purposes, nominal GNP was quite important because taxes were levied on nominal income, not real incomes. (In 1971, the tax system was not indexed to inflation.) Therefore, if you wanted to calculate tax revenues—which was critical for determining the budget deficit—you needed to use nominal GNP. With inflation rising rapidly in 1971, the Nixon administration was keen to show that the deficit was under control, which meant squeezing as much revenue out of the Troika forecast as possible.

It must have been especially painful when the economist Milton Friedman—the dean of monetarism—dismissed the Laffer model as utterly implausible. As Friedman told The Washington Post on February 14, 1971, “It is contradicted by the mass of evidence in the past.” Friedman was speaking not only as the leading Republican economist in the United States—a close adviser to both Barry Goldwater in 1964 and Richard Nixon in 1968—but also as the nation’s leading authority on monetary policy and a member of the University of Chicago economics department. (It should be noted that relations between the university’s economics department and the business school had long been chilly, with those in the business school feeling that the economics department treated them as members of the junior varsity.)