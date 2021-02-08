The Historical Revisionism of Trump’s Impeachment Defense

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins on Tuesday, and both of the legal teams have now filed their final briefs before the main event. Managers from the House of Representatives, who will serve as de facto prosecutors, submitted their five-page response to Trump’s answers to the impeachment charges on Monday afternoon. The Trump team’s answers only offered a glimpse into how they’re planning to defend their client; as a consequence, the House’s reply was also somewhat short.

Terse though it may be, the House managers’ brief rejected each of the procedural claims raised by Trump’s lawyers, one after the other. They argued that the Senate can constitutionally try a former president, that the First Amendment does not immunize Trump’s actions, that the House properly charged him, and more. They also framed the stakes in strong terms: “His incitement of insurrection against the United States government—which disrupted the peaceful transfer of power—is the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president,” the managers concluded. “There must be no doubt that such conduct is categorically unacceptable.”

At the same time, Trump’s lawyers filed their own 78-page trial brief. It lays out the former president’s defense at great length, if not in great depth. A significant portion of the brief is devoted to partisan attacks against House Democrats. “The intellectual dishonesty and factual vacuity put forth by the House Managers in their trial memorandum only serve to further punctuate the point that this impeachment proceeding was never about seeking justice,” Trump’s lawyers wrote. But the most intriguing aspect of the briefs isn’t its false complaints about dishonesty and vacuity, but rather how Trump’s defenders tellingly indulge in it themselves.