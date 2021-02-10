The Unfulfilled Promise of Julian Bond

Race Man: Selected Works, 1960–2015 by Julian Bond, edited by Michael G. Long Buy on Bookshop

Yet the lessons from his career are far from straightforward. Neither of the new books deals with the vexing question of how or why so many great expectations for Bond went unfulfilled. Even now, whenever his name comes up among those who were alive and politically aware during the twentieth century’s second half, they wonder how someone so telegenic, witty, and skilled in the mechanics of political life never ascended to higher office. How had Bond, who’d seemed better placed to attain national prominence than any African American politician of his generation, never risen to a position in federal government? Among political leaders of similar promise and magnetism in the same era, perhaps only Mario Cuomo matches Bond in the cumulative swirl of “what-ifs” and “why-nots” around their respective paths.

Julian Bond’s Time to Teach: A History of the Southern Civil Rights Movement edited by Pamela Horowitz and Jeanne Theoharis Buy on Bookshop

To make sense of Bond’s legacy, the “easily amused” side of him is just as important. As a public figure, his greatest strength may have been his ability to persuade his followers, radical and non-radical alike, to think and act outside their respective comfort zones. He believed contradictory things could be true without canceling each other out, and if he didn’t seem bothered or weighed down by paradox, it may be because he believed being reasonable was more important than being doctrinaire. He was, fundamentally, a humanist, and sometimes the only option a humanist has is to be “easily amused” with people’s frailties. To many now angered by up-to-the-minute injustice and folly, this may be too weighty a contradiction to carry around. Julian Bond made it look easy without compromise or capitulation. He may have been on to something.

Bond was born in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1940. The son of an eminent scholar, he seemed fated to spend his whole life in academia. His father, Horace Mann Bond, became president of historically Black Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania, when Julian was five years old, and the younger Bond attended George School, a local Quaker prep school. The tenets of nonviolence and collective decision-making taught there left a lasting impression on Bond, as did his father’s insistence that education was to be used to help those most in need. Like other Black teenagers of his generation, Bond was emotionally affected and politically awakened by the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955. “It terrified the 15-year-old me,” he recalled. “I asked myself, ‘If they will do that to him, what won’t they do to me?’”