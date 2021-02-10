The Unfulfilled Promise of Julian Bond

By the time Carter had been inaugurated in 1977, Julian Bond might well have been the most famous state legislator in America. If there’s little in Race Man that delves into his workaday legislative record in those years, it may be partly because his celebrity at the time was so much larger than his office. He could have been, in anybody’s universe, a man of letters, a politician, a television host, even a movie actor and was, at various times of his life, all of these, though only through the most generous indulgence could you consider his bow-tied cameo in Greased Lightning an auspicious foundation of a big-screen career. Not that he ever wanted such a thing. He certainly didn’t need it, preferring to lend his textured, flannel voice to such tasks as narrating Eyes on the Prize, the epochal 14-part documentary about the civil rights movement, whose installments ran in 1987 and continued in 1990.

Still, the higher Bond’s public profile rose, the more Mailer’s expectations of “future victories” seemed to recede. He’d considered his own presidential run in 1976 (he was by then 36), first as a Democrat and then as an independent nominee of the National Black Political Convention. He was “flattered, but didn’t want the responsibility of running for president while trying to get reelected to the Georgia State Senate.” However much history had induced the reserved, scholarly son of Horace Mann Bond to devote his life to social and political activism, Bond’s career in electoral politics disclosed a reticence that belied the most extravagant hopes for his future. As far back as 1967, Marshall Frady observed that, in contrast with Lewis, James Forman, Stokely Carmichael, and other SNCC leaders, Bond “usually seemed … to have a difficult time taking himself or his situation seriously. He more suggested one of those languid, leisurely, bright, introspective and exquisitely detached young men in Henry James novels, always preferring to dwell on the periphery of passionate events and conflicts.”

By the mid-1980s, ascension to the national office for which he’d so long seemed destined appeared within his grasp. He ran for Congress in 1986 as a representative for Georgia’s majority Black 5th Congressional District, which Bond helped establish through his own efforts as a state senator. But the August primary for the Democratic nomination yielded inconclusive results. Bond and his friend and SNCC comrade John Lewis entered into a brutal and, to friends of both men, heartbreaking runoff campaign. Lewis depicted his onetime colleague on the groundbreaking 1970s Voter Education Project as lackadaisical and out of touch with the concerns of the district’s residents. Bond was even more taken aback when Lewis demanded that his old friend take a drug test. Bond adamantly refused, he insisted, as a matter of principle; he’d bristled just as much 20 years before, when, during the furor over losing his state representative’s seat, a reporter asked whether he was a communist. Bond said no, but angrily added that he would never answer such a question again. “I resent it. It implies that I don’t have the intelligence to arrive at the position I have taken without having been manipulated by someone else.”

While Bond’s fame endured, his political career would resound as a tale of unfulfilled promise.

When the votes were counted in the 5th District race, Lewis received 34,548 to Bond’s 32,170. Bond’s close friendship with Lewis was damaged beyond repair. (“We see each other from time to time,” Bond said in a 2002 interview, “and I would like to think we’re cordial. But it has never healed.”) Bond’s wife, Alice, whom he’d married in 1961 when both were college students, made the drug use rumors public after the election, with allegations that he’d used cocaine supplied by a woman with whom he’d allegedly had an affair. She later retracted the charges, but she and Bond separated in 1987 and divorced two years later. As Bond’s marriage unraveled, so did his reputation in Atlanta, where he’d lived, gone to school, raised a family, and served in the state legislature for two decades. He left for Washington, D.C., because, as he told an interviewer years later, Atlanta “had become not a happy place for me. It was a place I didn’t want to live anymore.”