Arizona’s Democratic Senators Are Already Angering the Left

“Our focus is on sending a really clear message that the U.S. Senate and the Biden administration need to deliver clear material benefits to Arizona voters,” Progress Arizona Executive Director Emily Kirkland says. “So many people are sick, so many people are dying, so many people are out of work, and we just think there’s such a need for the government to respond with the $2,000 checks, with expanded and extended unemployment, and then with the kind of moves that bring us out of the Trump era and set the stage for where we need to go next as a country—that’s voting rights, that’s D.C. statehood, action on climate, immigration. There’s so much to do.”

Much of the credit for booting Trump out to begin with belongs to Arizona’s organizers.

Much of the credit for booting Trump out to begin with belongs to Arizona’s organizers. In November, the state went blue for the first time since 1996; Mark Kelly’s election to the Senate marks the first time Arizona’s been represented by two Democrats since 1953—the year an upstart conservative Republican named Barry Goldwater was sworn in for his first term. November’s wins and other recent victories for the state’s Democrats were, in large part, the product of a decade of organizing kicked off by the passage of Senate Bill 1070—which required police officers to demand proof of immigration status from anyone suspected of being undocumented. The infrastructure progressives have built since has paid tangible dividends: According to Progress Arizona, organizations like Mi Familia Vota, LUCHA Arizona, and CASE Action registered over 180,000 voters this cycle alone. In the final tally, Biden beat Trump in the state by just over 10,000 votes.

Organizing has deepened the impact of the state’s demographic trends, including the growth of the Latino community, the same suburban shift away from the GOP evident across the country, and an influx of young professionals from California and elsewhere. But Arizona is, obviously, still far from a solid blue state. Governor Doug Ducey is the new chair of the Republican Governors’ Association. Republicans remain in control of the state legislature. Ian Danley, executive director at the progressive organizing coalition Arizona Wins, says some of the caution from Arizona’s Democratic politicians, including Sinema and Kelly, stems from a desire to wait and see where the state’s rapidly changing politics come to rest.