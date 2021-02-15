Why Aren’t Masks Free Yet?

The cost of a box of disposable masks can go anywhere from $9 to over $30 at a local drugstore; online the variation is even wider: A pack of 20 KN95 masks (the best level of protection) is $40. Experts recommend washing reusable masks and replacing disposable masks after each use; for a family of five that can easily go through a box of masks a week, the cost adds up. For the increasing number of Americans facing food and housing insecurity, high-quality masks are simply not in the budget. So why has one of the richest nations in the world made it this far into the pandemic without some kind mass distribution system of free masks, or even a mask allowance?

The CDC issued a variety of mask recommendations but little else, leaving people to navigate a nightmare marketplace on their own and hope for the best. Some online sellers saw the pandemic as a lucrative business opportunity, hoarding and then selling hand sanitizer and masks for wildly inflated prices. Throughout the pandemic, reporting has revealed some of the masks in high demand were frauds, and though they were sometimes stamped with the logo of well-known manufacturers, these masks didn’t offer the same protection as the real thing. The fakes were so convincing, in fact, that several states and hospital systems purchased them as personal protective equipment for their frontline workers. Cassie Sauer, the president and chief executive of the Washington State Hospital Association, told The New York Times that the association’s hospitals had bought hundreds of thousands of the “really good fakes.”

While the federal and state response to the pandemic has been largely inadequate, we have seen certain programs expand to meet increased need. In the early months of the pandemic, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act enhanced the amount of SNAP benefits a family could receive and made it easier to qualify for the assistance; the federal expansion of food stamp eligibility shows that the government understands the need to support people with the necessities. (Still, nearly a year into the pandemic, scores of Americans are months behind on rent and have depleted their savings, and now rely on the generosity of local food banks to supplement their basic needs in this time of unprecedented job loss and economic uncertainty.)