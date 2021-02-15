Why Aren’t Masks Free Yet?

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the results of its testing of masks for preventing the spread of Covid-19: Any mask is better than none, and the tighter the fit, the better. With the spread of more contagious forms of the virus continuing, the CDC advised people to opt for high-quality masks like the N95, or double up on the cloth or disposable versions. Though the effectiveness of masks against Covid-19 is positive news in the middle of a crisis, the cost of following the CDC guidance on mask-wearing (and replacement) is just one more burden added to households already on the brink.

As our understanding of the virus has evolved, the government response to the issue has lagged behind the reality of the crisis; guidance on mask-wearing does not seem to take into account the tangled web of structural inequalities that millions of people in the United States must navigate. In the calculus of paying bills or buying groceries, setting aside a “mask fund” is often not in the cards. The people facing these lose-lose scenarios are also the most vulnerable to the virus, the working class and the working poor who cannot stay home and do their jobs remotely. In this public health crisis, people need a government response that empowers them to engage in best practices even at their most vulnerable. This means providing masks directly or giving people a stipend to purchase high-quality masks.

The cost of a box of disposable masks can go anywhere from $9 to over $30 at a local drugstore; online the variation is even wider: A pack of 20 KN95 masks (the best level of protection) is $40. Experts recommend washing reusable masks and replacing disposable masks after each use; for a family of five that can easily go through a box of masks a week, the cost adds up. For the increasing number of Americans facing food and housing insecurity, high-quality masks are simply not in the budget. So why has one of the richest nations in the world made it this far into the pandemic without some kind mass distribution system of free masks, or even a mask allowance?