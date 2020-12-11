The Year We Learned to Live Like Life Doesn’t Matter

It’s bad. This week marked a record in Covid-19-related deaths, and we are currently seeing an average of 209,864 Covid cases per day. Nearly 300,000 people in the United States have died since the beginning of the pandemic, with worse expected on the horizon.

And yet these numbers no longer shock. In fact, Americans seem to have become habituated to them. Habituation is a behavioral term that basically means getting used to it. People learn to filter out input that isn’t essential. If a car alarm is going off—or this year’s ubiquitous ambulance sirens—and there’s nothing you can do about it, you learn to live with the noise, and it fades into the background. It seems like the same thing has happened with Covid deaths. Alarming headlines circulated in late May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that deaths from the virus surpassed the 100,000 mark. The New York Times created a striking visual package accompanied by short obituaries in an effort to make the number, staggering as it was, feel more real. But nine months later, death at this scale has become just another part of living in America.

In psychodynamic terms, we use defense mechanisms to protect ourselves from unpleasant thoughts or feelings. We compartmentalize the horrors we see on the news every day when we avoid thinking too much about what is going on. It’s sad that things are how they are—terrible, even—but what can you do, really? Or we rationalize them. We tell ourselves that God looks out for us in a narrow and direct way and that anyone who succumbs to the virus just doesn’t have the right divine protection. Or we tell ourselves that Covid-19 is a fate for certain categories of people—for service workers, for immigrants, for people in jails and prisons. We broaden the scope of whom we accept as disposable, and we tell ourselves that we’re safe.