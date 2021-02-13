The Ambiguous End of “Remain in Mexico”

In a much-anticipated move, the Biden administration on Friday announced it would start allowing some asylum seekers, forced to stay in Mexico under a 2019 Trump-era policy, to come to the U.S. while their cases are processed. Immigrant justice advocates and asylum seekers have long fought to abolish the “remain in Mexico” program, a movement that effectively forced Biden to address the policy as one of his campaign promises.

Biden suspended new enrollments to the program on his first day in office. Now, as his government has unveiled plans to start phasing out the highly-contested Migrant Protection Protocols, questions remain on what the future holds for the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who were forced to stay in Mexico while their cases were resolved in U.S. courts, and what this means for other asylum seekers who continue to make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border. While we can try to be optimistic and argue that this is a good start, the Biden administration’s newly-released efforts don’t fully reflect the much-needed urgency to repair the U.S. asylum system and stop the criminalization of people seeking refuge. It’s a reminder that unwinding four years of the Trump administration, and decades of punitive and bipartisan border policy, requires more than just a few policy reversals.

In fact, many of the changes being made are modest: Only asylum seekers with pending active MPP cases would be eligible to enter the U.S. under the first phase of this new plan. Currently, about 25,000 asylum seekers have active MPP cases. Altogether, some 70,000 asylum seekers were enrolled in MPP since the policy’s inception in January 2019. Asylum seekers will have to register online, and those who qualify for phase one will have to wait for further instructions on the process. As BuzzFeed first reported, Customs and Border Protection agents would assess “the capacity to intake those allowed into the U.S.,” with the possibility of processing up to 300 asylum seekers a day within the first few weeks.