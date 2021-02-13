The Ambiguous End of “Remain in Mexico”

In fact, many of the changes being made are modest: Only asylum-seekers with pending active MPP cases would be eligible to enter the U.S. under the first phase of this new plan. Currently, about 25,000 asylum-seekers have active MPP cases. Altogether, some 70,000 asylum-seekers were enrolled in MPP from the policy’s inception in January 2019. Asylum-seekers will have to register online, and those who qualify for phase one will have to wait for further instructions on the process. As BuzzFeed first reported, Customs and Border Protection agents would assess “the capacity to intake those allowed into the U.S.,” with the possibility of processing up to 300 asylum-seekers a day within the first few weeks.

This signals a change but also a continuation: In this case, border agents could retain discretion on how many people are processed on any given day. They’ve abused this discretion in the past: For years, border agents have used a process called “metering,” where asylum-seekers were turned away and placed on a waiting list before they could even start their claim at a port of entry. Immigrant justice groups have argued this practice is illegal. And many asylum-seekers will remain in the border camps, forced to continue to wait in Mexico if they test positive with Covid-19. Already, the Biden administration has vowed to continue to enforce Title 42, a public health rule that’s allowed U.S. officials to deport and deny entry to asylum-seekers arriving in the U.S.-Mexico border during the pandemic. Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reinforced that “the vast majority of people will be turned away.”

Then there are those whose MPP cases were dismissed or denied for multiple reasons, and who wouldn’t qualify in this first phase. Lindsay Toczylowski, lawyer and executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, called this a “major flaw.” “We saw [people] turned away at [ports of entry] when they tried to come to court. We saw parents forced to decide whether to leave their babies alone in Mexico or risk [deportation] orders,” she wrote on Twitter. “We saw routine and systematic denial of access to counsel for two years. These are not legitimate removal orders. MPP was never intended to adjudicate asylum claims. By design, it kept [people] in danger to coerce them to give up.”