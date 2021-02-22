The Grand American Tradition of Price-Gouging in an Emergency

Emergency price-gouging is an age-old American business tradition, one that the entire nation experienced earlier this year when a single box of Lysol wipes suddenly cost as much as a prix-fixe Michelin dinner. What the insane Texas utility rates prove—in addition to the futility of expecting the market to show compassion—is that the people tasked with building vital infrastructure quite simply do not give a shit about these outcomes beyond scoring them as a success according to Milton Friedman. Speaking with the Times, the architect of the Texas energy market strategy, William Hogan, implied that the system “has functioned as it was designed,” telling the paper that the basic underlying principle—high prices designed to discourage continuous use—is, in fact, a good thing. “It’s not convenient,” Hogan said. “It’s not nice. It’s necessary.” (On that front, read my colleague Kate Aronoff’s piece on the policies that cemented this catastrophe. Neither freezing nor bankrupting people was, in fact, necessary.)

Texas’s system virtually guaranteed that one day, its residents would be in a place where they had to choose between getting their homes above freezing or dedicating next month’s rent to that brief warmth. Industry players like Griddy (the company Hosford, for example, pays her energy bill through) have adopted a wholesale model—which means that the price of heating one’s home is tied to the supply-and-demand rates set by the distributors—as opposed to a fixed-price model, wherein customers might be responsible for a higher set payment but don’t have to worry about their bills bankrupting them. That Griddy is allowed to present this option to people who may not realize its consequences is, of course, a matter of regulation.

Both Texas and the other grid systems in the U.S. have clear ways out of this mess. But the path is partially obscured by the fact that options such as nationalizing energy generation or even shifting toward a regional model of publicly owned and maintained utility companies is a political nonstarter for too many in Congress. This remains the case despite the overwhelming need for transparency and an energy infrastructure that is accountable to all of its stakeholders, not just the ones getting rich off it. And it remains the case, despite the overwhelming need to intervene in energy markets to transition quickly off fossil fuels. This is why Texas Republicans are mostly talking about having the feds cover people’s energy bills this one time rather than reforming the system as a whole.