The Grand American Tradition of Price-Gouging in an Emergency

In the wake of the winter storm that decimated Texas’ energy infrastructure and left millions without power or water, the predictable storylines have come and gone one-by-one: There was the early attempt by conservatives to shift the blame from the state’s privatized, largely fossil-fueled grid to renewables. Then there was the Cruz family’s one-day escapade to Cancun. And now, we have arrived at the price-gouging bit.



On Saturday, The New York Times interviewed Scott Willoughby, an Army vet in a Dallas suburb who had to drain his personal savings to pay a $16,752 electric bill. Susan Hosford in Denison let the Associated Press take a look at the $1,346.17 bill that was compounded by her bank charging her overdraft fees. DeAndre Upshaw shared with CNN that he’s been struggling to focus after receiving a $7,000 utility fee for his Dallas home. What’s happening is outrageous and absolutely demoralizing for people just now able to turn on their water faucets. But it’s also par for course when it comes to disaster pricing in the United States. What we have to contend with now is the fact that as these disasters become more commonplace and more destructive, so too will be the attempts at profiteering off of human suffering.

Emergency price-gouging is an age-old American business tradition, one that the entire nation experienced earlier this year when a single box of Lysol wipes suddenly cost as much as a prix-fixe Michelin dinner. What the insane Texas utility rates prove—in addition to the futility of expecting the market to show compassion—is that the people tasked with building vital infrastructure quite simply do not give a shit about these outcomes beyond scoring them as a success according to Milton Friedman. Speaking with the Times, the architect of the Texas energy market strategy, William Hogan, implied that the system “has functioned as it was designed,” telling the paper that the basic underlying principle—high prices designed to discourage continuous use—is, in fact, a good thing. “It’s not convenient,” Hogan said. “It’s not nice. It’s necessary.” (On that front, read my colleague Kate Aronoff’s piece on the policies that cemented this catastrophe. Neither freezing nor bankrupting people was, in fact, necessary.)