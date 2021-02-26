Welcome to the Census Crisis

For the last two and a half centuries, the only certainties in American life were death, taxes, and the census. Every 10 years, the Census Bureau would take a head count of every man, woman, and child living in the Union. Every 10 years, Congress and the states would use that count to reapportion almost every legislative seat in the country. And every 10 years, the quiet mechanisms that kept American civic life running smoothly have continued apace.

Then came the pandemic. Now the bureau says it will take another six months before it can deliver the proper data to state legislatures and redistricting commissions, pushing the process far beyond historical and legal deadlines. “The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that it will deliver the Public Law 94-171 redistricting data to all states by Sept. 30, 2021,” the bureau said in a statement on February 12. “COVID-19-related delays and prioritizing the delivery of the apportionment results delayed the Census Bureau’s original plan to deliver the redistricting data to the states by March 31, 2021.”

Under normal circumstances, the Census Bureau would have given its reapportionment count to Congress by December 31 of last year, then provided the rest of the data to the states by the legal deadline of March 31 this year. But the bureau warned that it wouldn’t be able to meet either of those deadlines, prompting it instead to release all of its data later this year. That delay threatens to upend how states redraw their legislative districts—and possibly throw the next cycle of House and state legislature races into chaos.