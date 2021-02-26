Welcome to the Census Crisis

Two states, Virginia and New Jersey, are in an even tougher spot because they hold off-year legislative elections later this year. In Virginia, where maps are drawn by a bipartisan commission, state officials are expecting to run this year’s elections under the existing maps. That could give a slight edge to the beleaguered state GOP as it struggles to survive amid demographic changes over the past 10 years. New Jersey passed a constitutional amendment in last November’s election that also allows it to use its existing maps until the census data is available.

The redistricting process in many states is now accompanied by a deluge of litigation by the two parties, voting-rights groups, and those jockeying for some sort of structural advantage. The delay in census data may only amplify those efforts. In Texas, where redistricting is normally done by a part-time legislature, Governor Greg Abbott may be required to call a special legislative session to accommodate the new Census Bureau timeline. If the legislature fails to act, the process instead falls to a five-member commission of top statewide elected officials. The Texas Tribune wrote in January that the delay “could provide a legal opening for Democrats to try to kick the legislative redistricting work out of Republicans’ hands and into the courts.”

In a report earlier this month, the Brennan Center’s Michael Li warned that this redistricting cycle would be “the most challenging in recent history,” thanks to partisan gerrymandering and the pandemic. “Expect a tale of two countries,” Li wrote. “In much of the country, newly enacted reforms and divided government will make it harder to force through partisan gerrymanders or racially discriminatory maps. In other states, however, there may be even greater room for unfair processes and results than in 2011, when the nation saw some of the most gerrymandered and racially discriminatory maps in its history.” The effect will be felt most heavily on communities of color and their right to representation.