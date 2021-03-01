Trump Renews His Vows With the Republican Party

Speaking of numbers, Trump won CPAC’s straw poll of potential presidential contenders for the very first time this weekend, taking 55 percent of the vote. By comparison, Cruz notched a first-place win in 2016 with 40 percent of the vote (Trump came in third with 15), and Mitt Romney narrowly beat then-Senator Rick Santorum with 38 percent in 2012. But Trump is still pulling north of 80 percent favorability among Republican voters, while only 68 percent of CPAC’s attendees believed he should even run again. Taken together, the results are another sign that Republican activists and connected politicos—the types that flock to CPAC every year—are less sure the party needs him than the party’s voters are.

The bulk of his speech can be read as an argument to the skeptics and an argument founded on the premise that Republicans can still win with him around if they redouble their efforts to suppress the Democratic electorate: more voter ID laws, more restrictions on mail balloting, more lies about illegal voting, and more ad hoc moves to challenge legitimate voters on the basis of those lies. “It has taken place for years in Pennsylvania and Detroit and various other places, but never like this, because they used Covid as a way of cheating,” he said. “And everybody knows it. Hundreds of thousands and millions of ballots. They used it as a way of getting what they’ve wanted for many years. And the Republicans have to do something about it.”

Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the election has always been about more than his ego, and it should be clear now that his future in Republican politics rests entirely upon how many leading figures in the party genuinely buy it: If the losses in November weren’t real, then sustaining Trump’s leadership of the party is less of a risk. This was the thinking animating his lie during the speech that “not a single Republican member of Congress lost their race for the first time in decades.” Actually, both Arizona’s Martha McSally and Colorado’s Cory Gardner did. And, of course, Georgia’s two Senate races went to the January runoffs that gave Democrats the Senate.