Have Democrats Learned Their Lesson?

And once the Senate did finally train its attention on the bill, “moderates” took aim at some of the bill’s more popular provisions, which also happened to be some of the ones that most directly benefited people. Without clearly explaining why they were so fixated on these provisions, the moderates reduced the number of people who are eligible for the direct payments, and they stripped an increase in the federal minimum wage out of the bill. Those moves were notable less for their effect on the final legislation than for what they may have signaled about the priorities of these senators: Whatever the Democratic left is most excited about will be negotiated down.

Now, no matter how many times White House insiders say they are determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past, it’s hard not to notice one clear parallel to 2009-2010: Nancy Pelosi’s disciplined House is passing major legislation at a steady clip; the Senate is letting it pile up, and its leaders can give no clear indication of when they will get to all of it.

On electoral reform, for example, one side is not waiting. The Brennan Center is currently tracking “253 bills with provisions that restrict voting access in 43 states.” One American elections expert refers to the campaign as “the greatest roll back of voting rights in this country since the Jim Crow era.” Republicans nationwide are treating the fight as existential: Rather than change the party, they are changing the electorate. Democrats ought to understand the fight on similar terms. Voting rights need to be secured, and electoral procedure federalized, to stop Republicans from effectively rigging elections to make it nearly impossible for Democrats to control the government.

However, it is unclear when the Senate will actually get to the For the People Act. Senate Rules Committee chair Amy Klobuchar suggested to Talking Points Memo that her committee might take it up “this month.” After that, the bill will eventually, inevitably run into the buzzsaw of the filibuster. That is actually part of the plan. The pure, uncut 2010-era thinking behind party leaders’ strategy is to have it be defeated on the floor multiple times rather than (or as a precursor to) passing it with a simple majority.