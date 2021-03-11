Have Democrats Learned Their Lesson?

The end result was the extraordinary squandering of a historic opportunity, and then a hard right turn in the GOP and among the electorate. In spite of that squandering, all of the most powerful Democrats in this new administration and in Congress are people who were present, and partially responsible, for each of those missteps from Barack Obama’s first years in the White House.

And yet some of them do seem to have learned a lesson. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said recently that he basically agreed with the gist of the left’s entire line of criticism. “What happened in 2009 and ’10 is, we tried to work with the Republicans, the package ended up being much too small, and the recession lasted for five years,” he told The Washington Post. (This succinct explanation elides the important role of Democratic economist Larry Summers in limiting the size of the 2009 stimulus—Democrats effectively conceded to Republicans before even negotiating with them.)

Joe Biden’s American Recovery Plan, which Biden is expected to showcase to Americans in a primetime address on Thursday, seems designed not to repeat those mistakes. As The Week’s Ryan Cooper wrote earlier this week, “The ARP is more than twice as big as the 2009 Recovery Act, and structured far more generously.” How it passed is almost equally important: While Senate moderates (as usual) made a theatrical show of making it a bit worse, the size of the entire package wasn’t arbitrarily reduced, and Republican support for the bill was not made a condition of moderate support.