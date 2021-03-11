What Is BuzzFeed Doing to HuffPost?

Tuesday was a beautiful day in New York City—60 degrees, cloudless, a perfect March day after a brutal February. At 10 am, right when the weather was getting very nice, management at BuzzFeed called a meeting with the staff at HuffPost, which had been acquired by the company in November, a sale that was finally completed last month. The password for that meeting was “spr!ngisH3r3”—surely a good omen, some thought. What kind of monster announces layoffs in a meeting with a password celebrating the return of spring?

But that’s exactly what happened. Forty-seven workers at HuffPost, several of whom had been at the company for a decade, were laid off; staffers were also informed that executive editor Hillary Frey and international editor Louise Roug had opted to leave the company. Somehow, the meeting’s password wasn’t the only screw-up. Staffers were told by BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti that employees who had been laid off would receive an email by 1 pm informing them they no longer had a job; anyone who didn’t receive an email could consider their job safe. It is hard to imagine a more stressful way to do workforce reductions, with emails being treated as a kind of reverse golden ticket. BuzzFeed’s management shut down HuffPost Canada altogether before informing its staff.



Mismanaging layoffs has become something of a tradition at BuzzFeed (not that other media companies conduct them with much more competence, let alone grace). Mass layoffs in early 2019 were staggered over several days, a bloody drawn-out process that likely led BuzzFeed to go for a cleaner kill this time around, though the previous round’s scheduling problems and general sociopathy still resembled those that prevailed on Tuesday. All these culls also point to a larger identity crisis in digital media: It’s not clear what the plan is for BuzzFeed, HuffPost, and the merged behemoth they’re supposed to represent.

