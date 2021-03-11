What Is BuzzFeed Doing to HuffPost?

This was not that different from the argument Peretti had always made about BuzzFeed. The big difference was that it was being made from a position of weakness, rather than strength. Seven years ago, BuzzFeed looked like a swaggering colossus, in part because many believed that it could hoover up an entire generation of consumers who were disinterested in the old ways—they wanted news but also lists and quizzes and color. With that kind of massive reader support, BuzzFeed and HuffPost could also be the national newsrooms of the future, with full-blown newspaper-like operations that could replace the dinosaurs being left behind by the internet.



But that promise—and the implied scale—never quite materialized. BuzzFeed and HuffPost both got bogged down in the Facebook-driven “pivot to video,” which never delivered the audience or dollars that the social media network promised. In the meantime, The New York Times and, to a lesser extent, the Jeff Bezos–funded Washington Post started eating their lunch. The binary between old, print institutions and young, digital ones simply doesn’t exist in the way it did only a few years ago. The Times and the Post became the national newsrooms of the digital era (distinct from, say, The Wall Street Journal, which operates at similar scale but whose business model is geared toward a more specific audience). BuzzFeed’s long-standing goal had been to use an IPO as a springboard into the stratosphere, but those plans were shelved after layoffs in 2019. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the company is in talks to go public via a SPAC, Wall Street’s controversial, bubble-y trend of the moment.



The Times and the Post both have cities in their names, a throwback to the geographic way newspapers used to be oriented, but it’s clear that they are the preeminent national publications of the moment, churning out hundreds of stories on the internet per day. The Trump years were dominated by these outlets, which have since expanded. At the same time, hobbled by a brutal digital advertising landscape, the digital upstarts stumbled. BuzzFeed is now profitable—an achievement in and of itself, given its economic situation not long ago—but not close to the level it projected only recently. HuffPost, meanwhile, lost $20 million last year, a loss so vast that BuzzFeed acquired it in an all-stock deal.

