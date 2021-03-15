The Infernal Challenge of Ending “Kids In Cages”

The former view is unworkable and a little naïve. The government has a legal and moral responsibility to ensure that children are provided safe shelter and released to qualified sponsors; we can’t just hand bus fare to nine-year-old kids and send them on their way. Yet the latter argument seems a bit too reflexive a justification of a system that has had myriad problems even during the shelters’ relatively short periods of operation, and where there has generally been limited oversight, partly owing to their supposed status as emergency use only.

As several reporters, including myself, have pointed out, these Health and Human Services–overseen shelters are very different from the cage-like Border Patrol holding cells but also from the more tightly controlled, state-licensed stable of permanent child shelters overseen by the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement, or ORR. “These aren’t ‘kids in cages,’ these overflow facilities. But at the same time, they are unlicensed, and it’s a carceral setting. They can’t leave, it’s not like a home-type setting,” said Carol Anne Donohoe, the managing attorney at the family reunification project of the cross-border legal and social services organization Al Otro Lado. At the Homestead facility in Florida, staff were not checked even for prior child-abuse incidents. Recent reporting shows that thousands of children haven’t even made it to these shelters at all, remaining for days in Border Patrol facilities that are barely fit for habitation.

So what’s the alternative? How could the administration respond in a way that both safeguards the welfare of these children and avoids prolonged stays—or ideally, any stay at all—in what have often been shoddy and unsafe conditions? One reason it will be hard to mollify those on either side of the debate is that there isn’t any one immediate answer but rather a patchwork of efficiencies and policy changes that could collectively direct children more quickly toward what is always the ultimate goal: unification with family or another suitable guardian. The good news is that all of these prescriptions are squarely within the president’s power to enact.