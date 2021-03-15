The Infernal Challenge of Ending “Kids In Cages”

Part of the problem is that this entire process only gets started when children are transferred to HHS, an exchange that often takes place many days after they were first detained. This is a complication not only because it lengthens the amount of time post-entry that it takes to find a sponsor, but because many children actually do enter with a guardian, just not an official one. Under U.S. law, blood relatives such as aunts and uncles and grandparents are not considered legal guardians; minors entering in the custody of such family members are classified as unaccompanied and separated from them. This allows these children to pursue a standalone asylum case with greater procedural protections, but also takes them away from someone that could well be a sponsor, if not just a trusted presence, leaving them bound for an HHS shelter.

KIND and other groups have proposed that the government begins detailing HHS personnel to point-of-contact, working with CBP along the border. That way, they can get the process started immediately, and potentially certify a sponsor on the spot. “A kid comes in with grandma … Maybe grandma is the best sponsor. [HHS] would be able to interview Grandma, they’d be able to get grandma’s fingerprints. They’d be able to watch the interaction between the two,” said Podkul. “There’s no reason to send the kid to an ORR shelter in New York and then send grandma to a detention center in Chicago, and everybody’s sitting in government custody separate from each other.”

The vetting could theoretically start even earlier, before the children ever set foot on U.S. soil. Organizations like Al Otro Lado and KIND already coordinate with minors who are still in Mexico or traveling to the U.S. with the intention of applying for asylum, and they could pass relevant information along to HHS with the goal of having a sponsor already identified before their entry. The Mexican government has certainly shown itself to be willing to assist the U.S. when it comes to enforcement, and might play a role in this advance warning system.

Even when all else fails, there’s nothing that necessarily makes expensive and unlicensed influx shelters the best option; it’s true that ORR’s permanent slate of shelters are running out of space, but there’s no reason that this slate can’t expand. The agency could look first to established, state-licensed shelters with greater track records, which it could contract for short-term services as needed. These aren’t devoid of their own issues, but already have the infrastructure and staff in place, as opposed to influx facilities that have to quickly build up capacity.