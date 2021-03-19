Conservatives Tried to Use the Pandemic to Crush Abortion Access. Abortion Funds Fought Back.

This situation is not exclusive to this fund. Abortion funds rely on donations, and even with as much outpouring and support as they receive, it never seems to be enough to meet caller demand. In the fiscal year of 2020, member funds in the National Network of Abortion Funds have only been able to support 56 percent of callers, the organization told me. That 56 percent amounts to 52,000 callers and over $9.28 million on abortion funding and practical support. This is still a more positive number than the prior fiscal year, during which NNAF funds were only able to support 26 percent of callers. It’s clear the support is great, but the need is greater.

But in a testament of strength, the Carolina Abortion Fund’s work has still managed to deepen in the last 12 months. As a result of the pandemic, CAF has been strategizing to work more closely with neighbors and local mutual aid organizations. The focus has to address their callers’ needs for the abortion, while also offering more holistic care. “You might need groceries afterwards, or need to make sure your light bulbs are still on,” Earle said. As for Zamora, the challenge of leading an abortion fund through a pandemic has actually proved reaffirming. Despite the spike in caller demand at the outset of the pandemic, Zamora’s fund has grown significantly. “We got a lot of other donations from people who might not have thought about us [before the pandemic].… But they saw what the governor and state legislature were trying to do … and it made people realize the importance of the funds.”

Where our lawmakers have exploited the pandemic as an opportunity to criminalize, others have maintained incredible resilience in the fight for reproductive justice. What abortion funds and others demonstrate is a certain conviction to continue believing, even during one of the most dire times in history, that collective work can pave the way to a future in which everyone has the access to make reproductive decisions for themselves. And as we lift ourselves out of the pandemic after this long year, we must hold tightly to the vision made possible by abortion funds: that we deserve to exist in a world in which everyone, regardless of who they might be, can determine themselves freely. This work will be difficult, but it is ours—and as this year has shown, it is still as urgent as ever.