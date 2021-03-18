Halting the AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Blood Clots Could Do More Damage Than Good

Blood clots can be a side effect of many medications, including birth control pills, whose blood clot risk likely far exceeds that of any Covid vaccine. That doesn’t mean governments should ban them. “We allow women to make that choice for themselves. We provide them information,” Standley said, in order for each individual to make their own decision. “So why aren’t we allowing individuals that same choice when it comes to the AstraZeneca vaccine?”

She worries that the German government, facing elections in six months, is being overly cautious in a way that could backfire. If the blood clot risk is debunked and then a different, and potentially more serious, correlation shows up in a month, “are people going to think that the government’s crying wolf? How is this going to work in terms of government trust?” Standley asked. Instead of halting life-saving vaccines, officials should say there is a potential risk but they will continue to gather data and, in the meantime, offer information on the side effects to look for, she said. “Germany has thousands of new Covid cases every day; we’re still facing hundreds of deaths every day; cases are increasing. I just find it very difficult at this point in time that the government is restricting the use of a tool that we know can help save lives.”

To some extent, this entire situation was to be expected. When a new medication is developed, a clinical trial can only show you so much. While massive clinical trials of 30,000 or 40,000 people can catch many side effects, they may not flag one-in-a-million events. Experts told me they would expect some very rare side effects to emerge as the vaccine reaches millions of people around the world. In the U.S., for instance, prophylaxis is a rare side effect to mRNA vaccines. As a result, in the current U.S. vaccine rollout, individuals who have had severe reactions to shots may choose a non-mRNA vaccine, while others wait in vaccination clinics to make sure they don’t have reactions. When new information about a medication emerges, as it invariably does, we adjust course based on evidence.