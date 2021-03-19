Is Zack Snyder’s Justice League the Worst Superhero Movie Yet?

This week, HBO Max began streaming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a remake of the 2017 movie Justice League. With an unfathomable running time of four hours and two minutes, the new movie is one of the longest ever produced by a major American studio. Why is this happening? Is this some kind of punishment for being stuck at home with nothing to do but stream movies? And is the new version any good? TNR’s Alex Shephard, Katie McDonough, Jacob Silverman, and Ryu Spaeth are here to answer these questions and more.

Ryu Spaeth: Here is what counts as An Event, as we approach the ragged end of this miserable pandemic winter: a superhero movie that is somehow even more interminable than the usual superhero movie. The Snyder Cut, as it is known, is no ordinary director’s cut, clocking in at twice the length of the original, like some villain who comes back in bigger and badder form. Before we get to the plot (and there is a lot of plot to get to), let’s talk a little about how this second bite of the apple came to pass. The precedent that popped into my head was Kenneth Lonergan losing a bitter battle with his studio over the running time of Margaret, which he later rereleased in a longer, three-hour form to great acclaim—a classic tug of war between myopic Hollywood profiteers and visionary artist. But that’s not quite what happened here, is it?

Jacob Silverman: From my understanding, it boils down to this: Snyder was directing Justice League, a mega-budget DC Comics movie featuring a huge cast of familiar heroes. When Snyder’s daughter tragically died, he left the production, and (the now super-controversial) Joss Whedon finished the movie. Whedon’s version got a mostly successful theatrical release, but fans clamored for the full—and much darker—Snyder vision. Eventually, a Twitter-born hashtag movement formed—#ReleasetheSnyderCut—which somehow got Snyder back into the director’s chair, along with a new budget of tens of millions of dollars for reshoots. I don’t think something like this has ever happened before.