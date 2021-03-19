Republican Brats Are Complaining About Getting Billions in Covid Relief

In his decision, Roberts didn’t seem to care that the federal government would pay for nearly all the expansion in Medicaid eligibility. The states, he said, were so reliant on Medicaid funding—typically more than 10 percent of a state’s entire budget—that any threat to discontinue it constituted “economic dragooning that leaves the States with no real option but to acquiesce in the Medicaid expansion.” Never mind that Arizona, the last state to adopt Medicaid, had for nearly 20 years put its states’ rights’ money where its mouth was by refusing to participate in Medicaid. In short: Get out of my life! Drive me and Cheryl to the mall! I want my cowboy hat! I want my Maypo!

Ohio v. Yellen applies Roberts’s “economic dragooning” argument to state Covid relief. The $5.5 billion that Ohio is in a position to receive, Yost contends, fills such a large and urgent need in Ohio’s budget that Ohio has no real choice except to take the funds, especially while attempting to respond to the economic instability wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s pretty rich, coming from a partisan Republican like Yost. Not a single Republican voted for the Covid-19 relief bill in either the House or the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to cut state aid from the bill altogether. Yet now Yost argues that this aid is so vitally necessary that any condition placed on Ohio’s receipt of these funds is unspeakably cruel. If that’s true, why doesn’t Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine demand that the Senate expel Ohio’s Republican Senator Rob Portman, who voted not to furnish any aid at all? Or that the House expel the 39 Republican members demanding answers from Yellen? None of them voted for this urgently needed state aid, either.