Republican Brats Are Complaining About Getting Billions in Covid Relief

One of the more puzzling developments in states’ rights conservatism has been the combination of don’t-tread-on-me militancy with a determination to keep sucking on the federal teat. This untidy jumble of defiance and dependency will be instantly recognizable to parents of teenagers, and readers of Anthony E. Wolf’s brilliantly titled 1992 teen-parenting manual, Get Out of My Life, but First Could You Drive Me & Cheryl to the Mall.

The latest instance of this contradictory strain arrives courtesy of Ohio’s attorney general, Dave Yost. Yost, you may recall, filed a brief to the Supreme Court after the November election urging it to throw out ballots in Pennsylvania. Not content to tell the federal government to mind its own beeswax, Ohio sought to settle a dispute between Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state legislature and its state Supreme Court about the proper deadline for mail-in ballots. The high court told Yost, along with the Pennsylvania legislators, to get lost.

Yost’s new lawsuit, Ohio v. Yellen, asserts that Ohio fully intends to help itself to $5.5 billion made available under the new Covid relief law. (Drive me & Cheryl to the mall!) But Ohio won’t comply, Yost says, with a condition laid down in the statute—a “tax mandate” barring states that accept the aid from offsetting it with a tax cut. Whether Ohio cuts its taxes or not, Yost’s lawsuit sputters, is none of the federal government’s damned business. (Get out of my life!)