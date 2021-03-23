Is This Q?

But back to Watkins and the movement that, if he didn’t found it directly, he at least helped incubate as the administrator of 8chan, later called 8kun, the website where Q posted most of his “drops,” the allusive, question-filled posts that generated feverish activity by Q researchers attempting to supply answers to his riddles. Ron and his father, Jim, who was based in the Philippines, ran 8chan at a loss, but the site’s popularity became a source of pride and power for them. (They made up the losses via other businesses, like an organic café and a pig farm where Jim Watkins jokes he disposes of his enemies’ corpses. He says this with just enough mania in his eye to make one wonder if it’s true.)

As the film methodically documents, 8chan/8kun is only the latest in a long line of shit-posting message boards that pride themselves on an ethic of trolling, anonymity, edgelord-ism (posting extreme, shocking material to provoke and show how far one will go), and practically murderous contempt for women and minorities. You could trace this dark cultural strand through notorious sites and internet movements like Something Awful, 4chan, Gamergate, and Reddit. It’s an integral part of today’s internet harassment campaigns.