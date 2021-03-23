Is This Q?

One of the more surprising resignation letters in recent history was published on the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Posted on Telegram by Ron Watkins, a website administrator who emerged as a major force in the disinformation campaign around Dominion Voting Systems and the false narrative of a stolen election, the letter was shockingly tepid for a trollish, Trump-supporting info-warrior. It read: “We gave it our all.… We have a new president sworn in and it is our responsibility as citizens to respect the Constitution. As we enter into the next administration please remember all the friends and happy memories we made together over the past few years.”

With that banal sign-off, one of the most formidable spreaders of twenty-first-century conspiracy theories—a likely author of the Q posts that spawned the QAnon cult, whose scrambled election narratives were cited by President Donald Trump himself and may have contributed to the January 6 Capitol riot—went virtually dark. Banned from Twitter, Watkins decamped to Gab, the right-wing, free speech–fundamentalist social network, but he soon stopped posting there, as well. He’s hardly been heard from since, though informed speculation would tell you that, now reaping the hazards of years of informational warfare, Watkins likely fears a lawsuit from Dominion, which has sued Rudy Giuliani and other purveyors of electoral lies.

Unwinding how the thirtysomething Watkins reached this moment of ignoble defeat is the task of QAnon: Into the Storm, a new six-episode documentary airing on HBO. Directed and narrated by Cullen Hoback, who previously made the tech-skeptic film Terms and Conditions May Apply, Into the Storm is a wild journey through the QAnon universe and a worthy introduction to some bizarre characters who have exerted outsize influence over the beliefs of scores of Americans (along with Q supporters around the world). With a running time of six hours, it’s a revealing but occasionally grueling encounter with a dark side of American culture that our political class is still struggling to understand—or to manipulate to its own ends.