What Are Frank Pallone’s Corporate Donors Getting for Their Money?

The nearly 1,000 page CLEAN Future Act he co-sponsored—released in a less ambitious form last year, as an alternative to the Green New Deal—would require power providers to run on clean power by 2035 toward a target of reaching net-zero emissions across the economy by 2050, in line with the Biden administration’s stated goals. But what clean means is the subject of some debate; at least for a while, that includes “natural,” or fossil gas. One central component of the wide-reaching bill is a clean electricity standard, that allows for power companies to trade zero-emission electricity credits amongst themselves to comply with its mandates. Zero-emitting sources are eligible for full credits, but lower-emitting sources—including gas—are eligible for partial credits so long as they fall below carbon intensity thresholds that will start phasing down in 2030 through 2035. Utilities can make alternative compliance payments as well, and the EPA can extend individual companies’ compliance timeline through the 2030s by one year at a time for up to five years total. The measure has been opposed by some 300 climate and social justice groups. “Sacrificing the very definition of ‘clean’ in order to achieve 100 percent clean energy is self-defeating,” the groups wrote in a letter to Congress earlier this month.

Utilities play an odd role in climate politics. Many are finding that transitioning off coal is actually good for their bottom line. Some are now leapfrogging over natural gas entirely, thanks in part to state-level clean electricity standards and the falling cost of renewable power. Still, power companies are eager to navigate any changes to their sector on their own terms, and avoid mandates that might force them into compliance. Voluntary commitments to reach net-zero by 2050 have proliferated among utilities over the last few years, but typically still fall well short of what’s needed to meet even the relatively moderate targets pledged by the administration. Like the CLEAN Future Act targets, such promises lean heavily on carbon capture and storage technologies that remain unproven at scale. Electric utility political spending is prolific at the state level, where they regularly buy off regulators and legislators—sometimes literally, as was allegedly the case of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. Utility donations aren’t as high-profile as those of major oil and gas companies, despite the two industries having worked together to fund climate denial at the national and international level for decades after their executives first became aware of the threat of global warming.



What might be most remarkable about Pallone’s donations from corporate polluters is just how unremarkable they are in Washington. His office has not responded to a request for comment for this article.