Why Is Chuck Schumer Protecting the Rich From Flood Insurance Hikes?

The NFIP, as currently constituted, is not a particularly sound investment for the United States federal government. That is not to argue a version of it should not exist; leaving American floodplain residents wholly at the mercy of both climate change and the private insurance industry would be catastrophic. But if the NFIP is going to actually work in the twenty-first century, Congress must overcome its current refusal, first, to agree that climate change ranks among our most pressing global threats and, second, to agree that the wealthy should pay their fair share into federal programs that ostensibly should work for everybody.

Any consideration of the NFIP has to start with funding. In late February, the First Street Foundation published a report that found both the number of communities with potential flood risk and the associated damages remain underestimated by the NFIP. Based on its models, the report’s authors projected that annual flood-related losses will increase from the estimated 2021 mark of $20 billion to $32 billion by 2051. Per the report, the 61 percent uptick is “the impact of a changing climate,” and any future flood insurance plans that Congress approves need to plan for the fact that storms everywhere, not just on the coasts, are going to continue to increase in frequency and volatility. That means more flooding, more damages, and more filed claims. The NFIP is already $20 billion in debt.

In order to understand that debt, it’s important to understand why the NFIP exists in the first place and how it was designed to function. The NFIP’s roots actually date back to Hurricane Betsy, a Category 4 storm that slammed into the Gulf Coast in 1965, killing 76 people and becoming the first hurricane to rack up a damage bill over $1 billion. (The damages translate to roughly $10 billion in today’s currency.) For three years after Betsy, local governments and the private insurance industry—sweating out the massive damages and payouts from the storm, and petrified of the next Betsy—lobbied Congress to get into the flood insurance game. Within three years, federal legislation had been drafted and passed, and the NFIP was born.