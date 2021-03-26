The Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, is 885,000 square feet of shiny new construction. Signs painted on the windows in bursts of green, red, yellow greet workers at the main entrance with the words: Work Hard. Have Fun. Make History. Under these slogans, the silhouette of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s face adorns yellow placards reading, The Dream Is Alive.

Workers on break outside lean their elbows on their knees or pace around the entrance, the sleeves of their pants rolled up to their kneecaps in the hot sun. It is a March day, the usual balmy 74 degrees. People are too tired to talk shit and wait in silence to return to their shifts, staring at shadows on the pavement or eyeing their phone screens.

The facility, called BHM1, opened this time last year, just as the pandemic was bearing down on the United States. On March 29, as the company reported opening its doors to more than 1,500 full-time workers, the Covid-19 rate in Alabama had reached 827 confirmed cases, 250 of them in Jefferson County, where the warehouse sits. Elsewhere in the country, Amazon workers held sick-outs at Whole Foods, demanding hazard pay and benefits. Warehouse workers in Queens, led by Amazonians United, reported scrambling to stay on top of facility closures as a colleague tested positive and submitted their own petition demanding sick leave, hazard pay, and protocols around shutdowns in the event of positive cases. But in Bessemer, things were still new. “We’re proud to create great jobs in Bessemer, with industry-leading pay and benefits that start on day one, in a safe, innovative workplace,” Travis Maynard, Amazon’s director of operations, said in a statement marking the opening.