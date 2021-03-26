The facility, called BHM1, opened this time last year, just as the pandemic was bearing down on the United States. On March 29, as the company reported opening its doors to more than 1,500 full-time workers, the Covid-19 rate in Alabama had reached 827 confirmed cases, 250 of them in Jefferson County, where the warehouse sits. Elsewhere in the country, Amazon workers held sick-outs at Whole Foods, demanding hazard pay and benefits. Warehouse workers in Queens, led by Amazonians United, reported scrambling to stay on top of facility closures as a colleague tested positive and submitted their own petition demanding sick leave, hazard pay, and protocols around shutdowns in the event of positive cases. But in Bessemer, things were still new. “We’re proud to create great jobs in Bessemer, with industry-leading pay and benefits that start on day one, in a safe, innovative workplace,” Travis Maynard, Amazon’s director of operations, said in a statement marking the opening.

The shine wore off quick. “The dream is definitely not alive at Amazon,” Perry Connelly, a 58-year-old Amazon worker in Bessemer, told me this month. “We work for a billionaire, but we can’t live comfortable, not struggling to pay bills. Am I gonna buy groceries? Or am I gonna pay for my medicine?” The signs that greet him every shift feel like a smack in the face, he added: “A lot of us were going to go and take them down.”

Connelly is one of nearly 6,000 Amazon workers, the majority of whom are, like him, Black workers who have entered the final days of an election that will decide whether they’ll join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, or RWDSU. In February, over Amazon’s objections and failed attempt to force an in-person election during a pandemic, the National Labor Relations Board mailed ballots to Bessemer warehouse workers, who now have until March 29 to cast their votes.