Matt Gaetz’s Trumpian Defense Against Allegations of Sex Trafficking

During his crisis-management efforts on Tuesday night, Gaetz also eagerly volunteered details that did not disprove the allegations against him. “I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I’ve dated,” he told Axios. “You know, I’ve paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not.” In the Fox interview, Gaetz even claimed that he, Carlson, and Carlson’s wife had once dined together with a woman who was questioned by FBI agents about this case.

“You and I went to dinner about two years ago,” Gaetz told him. “Your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember here and she was actually threatened by the FBI and told that if she wouldn’t cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for-play scheme, that she could face trouble. So I do believe there are people at the Department of Justice that are trying to smear me. Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you’re dating who are of legal age is not a crime.” Gaetz did not explain why FBI agents would “threaten” the unnamed woman if the bureau was also working to exonerate him. Carlson replied that he couldn’t remember the woman or dinner in question. He told viewers after a commercial break that the Gaetz interview was one of the strangest he’d ever conducted.

So, to sum up–is it possible that federal prosecutors are running cover for an extortion plot against Gaetz while Gaetz simultaneously works with FBI agents to thwart it? Sure, I guess, in the sense that all things that don’t violate the fundamental laws of nature are possible in an infinite number of universes. Attorney General Merrick Garland might have some questions about whether the Justice Department is really playing some Grisham-esque cat-and-mouse games with itself over a mid-tier Florida congressman.