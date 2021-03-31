Matt Gaetz’s Trumpian Defense Against Allegations of Sex Trafficking

This is a familiar dynamic to anyone who hasn’t repressed their memories of Trump’s presidency. The former president spent most of his four years in office vociferously denying that he had done anything wrong in the myriad scandals he faced and often claimed that it was actually someone else who had acted disgracefully. According to him, the controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that led to his first impeachment was “a perfect call” and the pre-insurrection speech on January 6 that led to his second impeachment was “totally appropriate.”

From time to time, Trump would give television interviews where he would effectively admit that he’d done what he was accused of, a pioneering innovation in the field of public relations. Perhaps the most famous instance came early in his presidency, when he told NBC’s Lester Holt that he fired former FBI Director James Comey because of the Russia investigation. But it wasn’t the only time he provided evidence that bolstered his opponents’ cases against him. It was the White House that released the transcript of the Zelenskiy call in question, for example, that validated some of a whistleblower’s claims and pushed the House towards his first impeachment inquiry.

During his crisis-management efforts on Tuesday night, Gaetz also eagerly volunteered details that did not disprove the allegations against him. “I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I’ve dated,” he told Axios. “You know, I’ve paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not.” In the Fox interview, Gaetz even claimed that he, Carlson, and Carlson’s wife had once dined together with a woman who was questioned by FBI agents about this case.

“You and I went to dinner about two years ago,” Gaetz told him. “Your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember here and she was actually threatened by the FBI and told that if she wouldn’t cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for-play scheme, that she could face trouble. So I do believe there are people at the Department of Justice that are trying to smear me. Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you’re dating who are of legal age is not a crime.” Gaetz did not explain why FBI agents would “threaten” the unnamed woman if the bureau was also working to exonerate him. Carlson replied that he couldn’t remember the woman or dinner in question. He told viewers after a commercial break that the Gaetz interview was one of the strangest he’d ever conducted.