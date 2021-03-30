The Republican Poseurs Who Claim to Be True Texans

But Rodimer—one of nearly a dozen Republicans running in a May 1 special election for the seat vacated when Representative Ron Wright died of Covid-19 in February—leaned a bit too far into his Lone Star affect. Even an oleaginous Republican like Congressman Matt Gaetz saw through the veneer; as Gaetz wrote, “Texas shouldn’t import its congressmen. Big Dan is all hat, no cattle.” Yet rather than charting his own path, “Big Dan” was simply following in the bootsteps of other carpetbagging fraudsters before him—attempting to stake a claim to Texan authenticity without any ties to the state itself, all in the service of expanding the oppressive policies that have defined Trump’s Republican Party.

If you scratch any of the politicians and voices peopling Texas’s frothing far right, odds are you’ll find an out-of-state transplant bent on burying any signs of their posh background. Senator Ted Cruz is perhaps the most well-known example of the phenomenon: a native Canadian, a graduate of Harvard and Princeton, refashioned into a belligerent, bearded jingoist bent on cracking skulls along the border (at least when he’s not sneaking into Cancun). But Cruz, who at least grew up in the Houston area, is hardly the most egregious case.

Chip Roy, a Republican congressman representing an audaciously gerrymandered district that includes parts of Austin and San Antonio as well as a wide rural swath west of those cities, made waves earlier this month for glorifying lynching during a hearing on anti-Asian violence. Born in Bethesda, Maryland, and raised in a tony Virginian suburb of Washington, Roy played on the golf team at the University of Virginia before working as an investment bank analyst. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is best known for suggesting that older Americans sacrifice themselves in order to reopen pandemic-shuttered businesses, as well as for his efforts to target trans Texans and force public events to broadcast the national anthem. Born and raised in Baltimore, Patrick was an English major at the University of Maryland and worked as a nightclub owner and failed businessman before refashioning himself as a shock-jock radio host and then a far-right politico. Chad Prather, a self-described comedian at BlazeTV who recently become the most significant media voice pushing for Texas secession, is a New Jersey native and graduate of the University of Georgia.