The Agony and the Ecstasy of Living Nowhere

The Smiths were representative of most people who came to Lake Guntersville that week: ambitious, educated, and with a financial cushion that allowed them to gamble with a life on the road. Many were still grinding out full-time jobs from inside their R.V.s, and looking for ideas for how to escape even more. The politics of the event, if they existed, were vaguely articulated: lots of talk about feeling empty and purposeless in the rat race, lots of yearning for something better than punching a clock.

Full-time travelers like these comprise a developing subculture of American life that has grown in recent years. In 2018, as many as one million people lived nomadically in the United States. The pandemic has only further upended people’s sense of place and possibility. It’s impossible to pinpoint just what is driving this uprooting, particularly among young people, but the present moment might offer some hints: nearly 50 million people straddled with billions in student loan debt, many with minimal savings or a straightforward path to homeownership. In 2019, when the median age for millennials was 31, members of the generation owned just 4 percent of the nation’s real estate value, according to data compiled by the Federal Reserve. In 1990, when the median age of Baby Boomers was just four years older, their generation owned more than 30 percent.

To some, van life offers a sense of total control—you don’t even want the house you can’t afford—in the face of an increasingly chaotic present.

Today, the average net worth of a typical millennial is just around $8,000, far less than past generations that came of age in the second half of the twentieth century and first decade of the 2000s. Most families in this country have virtually no retirement savings; the same is true for an increasingly desperate contingent of older workers. With fewer jobs available that offer retirement pensions, young workers are now told that they should somehow stash away half of their paycheck into retirement savings that rise and fall with the whims of the market. Nomadic life isn’t a fix for any of this, but it manages to promise two things at once: a way to keep costs down for people facing grim economic prospects and a sense of total control—you don’t even want the house you can’t afford—in the face of an increasingly chaotic present.