Texas Wants to Tell California How to Spend Its Money. What Happened to States’ Rights?

The California law in question is known as A.B. 1887, which was passed in 2016 and generally forbids state agencies from approving state-funded travel to other states if they discriminate against gay and transgender Americans. The restrictions kick in if a state repeals anti-discrimination laws that protect sexual orientation or gender identity, or if they carve out religious-freedom exemptions to existing anti-discrimination laws for the same groups. Texas and ten other states currently fall under the restrictions.

California’s large population and economic strength give the restrictions some heft. Though the state claimed it has never had to enforce the measure, its existence has clearly served as a deterrent to some plans for state-funded travel. Athletic teams in California’s state-university systems, for instance, have had to raise private funds in some cases to travel to competitions in the targeted states. In some instances, those universities have declined outright to participate in athletic events and research conferences because of the law.

Almost all of the cases brought before the Supreme Court fall under its appellate jurisdiction, where it merely reviews the rulings made by state and lower federal courts. But the Constitution also outlines a narrow set of disputes where states can bring lawsuits directly to the court. The most common type of these cases is when one state brings a lawsuit against another, often about water and mineral rights or territorial boundaries. In February 2020, Texas made the unusual step of suing California to overturn A.B 1887, a rare case of a state directly trying to interfere in another’s laws.