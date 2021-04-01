The Eternal Quest for the Unicorn Apartment

“I feel like when housing is unaffordable people are unable to put those kinds of roots down,” she continued. “What I think rent stabilization does is it allows people to build a community.”

Chelsea G. Summers, a New York writer in the process of moving abroad, told me giving up her rent-stabilized apartment means she may never return to the city, her home of 32 years. She has lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Chelsea since 1994. “I wouldn’t have been able to stay in New York without this apartment,” Summers said. “I’d not have been able to finish college, go to grad school, write my novel, or support myself by my writing without a rent-stabilized apartment.”

At a certain point, seductive viral stories and juicy morsels of gossip can trick us into thinking we can game the system as it is and distract us from transforming it into something that works for everyone. Because indeed, even expanding rent-control may not be the panacea to our “rent too damn high” woes it appears to be on the surface. As Sarah Jones wrote for The New Republic in 2018, some economists believe universal rent-control policies could actually reduce the housing supply and make it more difficult for the people who need it most to find affordable housing. More progressive housing policy experts say that rent control must be accompanied by other measures, like public housing and the abolition of land speculation, the latter of which allows investors to buy up vacant land and hold onto it, betting that big commercial builders will one day want to build it up. In short, it isn’t about just one policy—the problem requires a more holistic remaking of how we live and an end to the profit models that currently define our neighborhoods.

Nonetheless, universal rent control, a proposal that has gained more traction in recent years, is an important tool for addressing housing inequality: “I think it’s the best way to protect tenants from a certain kind of gentrification, and that’s the gentrification that results from something happening to your neighbor,” Samuel Stein, author of Capital City: Urban Planners in the Real Estate State, told The New Republic in 2018. “If a big luxury building goes up right next to you, in theory it should have no impact on your rent.… You shouldn’t suffer as a tenant because your land values are higher and the landlord has been able to pass that benefit to the public onto tenants as an extra cost.”