The Eternal Quest for the Unicorn Apartment

No matter what kind of self-hypnotized state I’m in when scrolling on social media, I will always pause for a well-designed interior. The other day, I hovered over a video of a young woman giving a tour of her two-bedroom, rent-controlled Upper West Side apartment. The disembodied camera bobbed into the unit’s entryway, and I immediately became the “transparent eyeball” Ralph Waldo Emerson described when he spoke of man absorbing all of what nature (in this case, the New York City real estate market) has to offer.

And what did my transparent eyeball see? Multiple fireplaces, parquet flooring, and handsome pocket doors ushering me through a series of light-filled rooms, each trimmed with enough delicate crown molding to resemble a carefully frosted cake. When my eyeball entered a second sitting room, I wondered for a moment if the video had actually looped, but then it ended. The vast apartment was $1,300–less than a third of the median price for a two-bedroom in the neighborhood, and much, much less than what one with a similar square footage would cost. The woman who lives in it is Hattie Kolp, a 29-year-old special education teacher. The apartment is her childhood home, and she got grandfathered into the rent-control agreement when her parents moved out in 2018.

Stories like Kolp’s are often spoken of like urban legends. In pre-pandemic times, a friend of a friend might have gone to a party or dinner at Kolp’s and hastened to report back: A 1,500-square foot apartment for $1,300! This is the sort of breathless tone one might adopt when learning of any real estate bargain, but especially a rent-control deal. And why wouldn’t we speak of them this way? Not only are they incredibly rare, they’re understandably coveted; rent control is something that is largely incorruptible in a precarious world. Rent-controlled apartments are places that, as long as they are continuously lived in and passed down, can remain affordable forever.

Local outlets often report on them with similar incredulousness, as if describing a way of life in a faraway place. “Never in our lives have we heard of this: a man pays $55.01/month for a one-bedroom at 5 Spring Street in SoHo,” Gothamist reported in 2012, the same year that rent for a one-bedroom in lower Manhattan cost about exactly that much per square foot. (Rent-controlled apartments also make for great gossip: At the time, the Spring Street spot was poised to be passed on one day to the renter’s “much younger wife.”) In a 2018 story, Gothamist wrote of the “mythical life” of an 84-year-old woman who died paying $28 a month in New York’s Greenwich Village. Her apartment was also featured in her obituary: “A friend once dubbed it a ‘dump with character,’ and as primitive as it was, it enabled her to do exactly what she wanted to do.”

In expensive cities, marveling at rent-controlled apartments is a way of imagining the comfort and security that would be available to us if housing were affordable and if costs weren’t artificially inflated by landlords and the whims of the market. If housing were broadly considered a human right, the combination of luck, privilege, and ingenuity often required to secure a reasonably priced apartment—one 58-year-old woman, I read, pulled off a dubious adoption scheme to cop one—would be unnecessary. And rent, while perhaps still stubbornly due every month, would suck a lot less.