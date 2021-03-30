The End of Infrastructure Week

It should be said that a few moderate House Democrats are trying to pump the brakes. New Jersey’s Josh Gottheimer and New York’s Tom Suozzi have suggested they and other moderates might resist a new set of tax hikes and are pushing for the repeal of Donald Trump’s cap on state and local tax deductions, a move that would disproportionately benefit the affluent in high-tax states. But the administration is likely to have an easier time bringing Democrats in line than it will in getting a sizable number of Republicans on board with Biden’s proposals in the Senate. “The Trojan horse will be called infrastructure,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters last week. “Inside the Trojan horse will be all the tax increases. The only way I think they could pull that off would be through a reconciliation process.”

For all the talk over the last year about Republican populism and the implications of proposals like Mitt Romney’s child allowance, the GOP’s broad opposition to tax increases and public spending plainly hasn’t changed. But Democrats are still hoping to offer them an olive branch. If the infrastructure package is split into two bills, moderates like Manchin will insist on trying to get Republicans on board with the half focused on physical infrastructure.

This isn’t because Republican votes are needed to pass legislation, but because the symbolism of tackling infrastructure has always mattered more than the substance. Infrastructure proposals are less about building bridges than they are about bridging Washington’s divides—or at least suggesting that such a thing ought to be possible on matters as basic as, say, repairing potholes. There was a brief and quickly forgotten round of bipartisan self-congratulation after the passage of the $305 billion Fixing America’s Surface Transportation under Obama in 2015. After months of campaign blather about a plan in 2016, Trump tried making a similar breakthrough on the cheap; the infrastructure package that finally materialized in 2018 was worth a measly $200 billion in funds intended to spur public-private partnerships.