The End of Infrastructure Week

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech in Pittsburgh laying out the contours of his Build Back Better infrastructure plan. The details on what he’ll specifically propose remain light, but it’s been widely reported that the plan will cost $3 trillion, or maybe as much as $4 trillion. And White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said over the weekend that there are really two infrastructure packages in the works—one dedicated to spending on physical infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and another, The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein reported on Monday, that would include provisions on the “care economy” including paid leave and childcare benefits.

That second and likely more contentious bill might not take shape until next month as the administration is clearly itching to get something passed relatively soon. So too is West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, one of the caucus’s pivotal voters on all matters, who has said repeatedly that he’s all for an ambitious, large-scale physical infrastructure plan and he supports reversing parts of the Trump tax cuts to do it. “As long as it’s paid for,” he told reporters last week. “This country needs to rebuild itself. We need to rebuild ourselves, and it has to be infrastructure.” This has always been the promise of infrastructure politics: Surely, politicians regularly insist, Washington can get its act together and do something about roads. This year, under Biden, Washington really might.

It should be said that a few moderate House Democrats are trying to pump the brakes. New Jersey’s Josh Gottheimer and New York’s Tom Suozzi have suggested they and other moderates might resist a new set of tax hikes and are pushing for the repeal of Donald Trump’s cap on state and local tax deductions, a move that would disproportionately benefit the affluent in high-tax states. But the administration is likely to have an easier time bringing Democrats in line than it will getting a sizable number of Republicans on board with Biden’s proposals in the Senate. “The Trojan horse will be called infrastructure,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters last week. “Inside the Trojan horse will be all the tax increases. The only way I think they could pull that off would be through a reconciliation process.”