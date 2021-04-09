The Case for More Canceling

For many years now, when we talked about conservative culture war we were actually talking about Republicans attacking same-sex marriage, or Black people voting, or trans people existing. The right-wingers with the largest platforms are still interested in those subjects, of course, but they also know that there is a substantial portion of their audience that wishes to get mad about disclaimers shown before episodes of The Muppet Show. We should be glad to see them lean in to that anger: The most harmless direction to aim the right-wing grievance cannon is directly at corporate America and the culture industries.

It’s genuinely funny to hear Mitch McConnell warn corporations to stay out of politics; it’s also obvious there’s nothing he would or could do to genuinely “punish” them. A Gutfeld! guest complaining about Major League Baseball is preferable to some other right-wing “culture warrior” strongly implying that it would be a good thing if an abortion provider were murdered. These particular culture war targets show the extent to which conservatives have disappeared into their own messaging rabbit holes. Why not let them have their fun?

The right’s seeming conversion to an all-posting, no-governing movement will not be good for American governance, but it at least distracts Republican officials from active maladministration. The Texas Senate passed a bill yesterday that will require all professional sports teams to play the national anthem before games, prompting critics to note that the part-time legislature could have spent that precious time focusing on any of Texas’s actual problems. But Texas Republicans created most of those problems. If they tried to “fix” them, they would probably make them worse, or just make new problems. Every legislative minute spent on mindless symbolism is a minute not spent on policy with actual, material consequences.

