The Case for More Canceling

It’s genuinely funny to hear Mitch McConnell warn corporations to stay out of politics; it’s also obvious there’s nothing he would or could do to genuinely “punish” them. A Gutfeld! guest complaining about Major League Baseball is preferable to some other right-wing “culture warrior” strongly implying that it would be a good thing if an abortion provider were murdered. These particular culture war targets show the extent to which conservatives have disappeared into their own messaging rabbit holes. Why not let them have their fun?

The right’s seeming conversion to an all-posting, no-governing movement will not be good for American governance, but it at least distracts Republican officials from active maladministration. The Texas Senate passed a bill yesterday that will require all professional sports teams to play the national anthem before games, prompting critics to note that the part-time legislature could have spent that precious time focusing on any of Texas’s actual problems. But Texas Republicans created most of those problems. If they tried to “fix” them, they would probably make them worse, or just make new problems. Every legislative minute spent on mindless symbolism is a minute not spent on policy with actual, material consequences.



The more absurd—and invulnerable—the target of right-wing culture war hysteria, the better for all involved. The cancellation of Dr. Seuss is almost the perfect example of this phenomenon, because its target cannot even be said to exist: The villain of the story was a sort of cultural atmosphere that prompted a dead author’s estate to make a publishing decision. The right-wing media whipping up conservatives to be mad at no one in particular is frankly the best possible result for a media infrastructure that otherwise exists to whip up conservative rage directed at real people who might suffer real consequences.

Perhaps liberals should, as Julián Castro adviser Sawyer Hackett jokingly suggested in March, actively create more completely bullshit culture war stories to distract the right from engaging in more substantive issues. If influencers devoted their platforms to finding new, innocuous things to cancel each week, just as grist for Fox & Friends, they might be doing this nation a great service. Some anonymous hero in corporate communications could prepare an announcement that the Vlasic Stork is being retired as a mascot because he’s an offensive Jewish caricature. Their compatriot in the entertainment industry might attach cultural sensitivity disclaimers to I Love Lucy episodes where Lucy sneaks into Ricky’s club to perform with his band and appropriates Cuban culture.