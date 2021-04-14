Washington’s Inflation Hysteria Is Fueled by Corporate Greed

I first heard about the idea of a “reserve army of the unemployed” when I was in college. Advanced by Karl Marx in chapter 25 of Capital: Volume I, the theory is that it is in the interest of capitalists to maintain a relatively high rate of unemployment. This keeps workers under control and makes them fearful to ask for higher wages or unionize, lest they be replaced by machines, the unemployed, or under-employed eager to take their jobs. “Relative surplus population,” Marx said, is the “pivot upon which the law of demand and supply of labor works.”

I thought this idea was nonsensical at the time. I saw no way that an individual business could do anything to keep the unemployment rate above the market-clearing level. An employer is always going to hire as many workers as it needs to produce maximum profits at the wage it can afford to pay. While in theory I could see how unemployment generally might benefit businessmen by holding down wages, I could see no means by which they might engineer their preferred rate.

This was, of course, very naïve. The business community as a whole is well represented in Washington by various organizations, all of whom can be depended upon to oppose measures, such as a higher minimum wage or government jobs program, that would benefit workers too much. This influential community was successful in getting Barack Obama to scale-back his stimulus program in 2009; they are pressuring Joe Biden now to do the same with his infrastructure plan.