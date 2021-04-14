Washington’s Inflation Hysteria Is Fueled by Corporate Greed

This was, of course, very naïve. The business community as a whole is well represented in Washington by various organizations, all of which can be depended upon to oppose measures, such as a higher minimum wage or government jobs program, that would benefit workers too much. This influential community was successful in getting Barack Obama to scale back his stimulus program in 2009; they are pressuring Joe Biden now to do the same with his infrastructure plan.

Business organizations such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce communicate these notions to legislators and policymakers through their lobbyists and campaign contributions, while any number of pundits at The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and elsewhere echo them. They can be relied upon to convey a philosophy, now very much in evidence, that inflation is quickly becoming a more serious problem than unemployment. Over time, worries about the effects of inflation have tended to make Washington extremely skittish—this week’s news that the Consumer Price Index jumped by 2.6 percent last month already has lawmakers urging calm. Nevertheless, both The Washington Post and The New York Times are out with reports this week stressing that the White House, amid its big plans to release another round of stimulus in the form of an infrastructure package, is ever on guard, “quietly keeping tabs” on inflation.

As the Post’s Hamza Shaban reports, “Federal officials have stressed that the shift will probably be short-lived, as parts of the economy begin to normalize after more than a year of the pandemic.” This move, to calm the waters, is necessary. Fear of inflation is the main cudgel the business lobby uses to beat back policies that would raise wages, reduce unemployment, or promote unionization. One way it achieves these ends is by claiming that “business confidence” is extremely fragile and must be maintained at all cost if the economy is to expand. Even progressive presidents in a much stronger political position than Joe Biden currently enjoys have been seduced by this argument. In 1937, for example, Franklin Roosevelt slashed government spending while the newly enacted payroll tax raised revenues sharply. (Social Security benefits weren’t paid out until 1940.) The result was a virtual balanced budget in fiscal year 1938—which brought on a sharp recession.