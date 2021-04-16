Big Business Is a Reliable Friend of the Republican Party

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal published a remarkable editorial framed as a breakup letter with corporate America. “We have supported big business, including Amazon and Exxon, against the depredations of big government,” it reads. “We will again when warranted. But we’re under no illusions that big business is a reliable friend of capitalism.”

That last sentence has been justifiably pilloried, but it should be said that there’s something to the Journal’s lament. Some of the editorial speaks to natural tensions between the demands of ever-expanding, government-capturing mega-corporations and the theoretical commitments of the free marketeers the Journals’ editors and readers like imagining themselves to be. The editorial’s characterization of Amazon and founder Jeff Bezos, for instance, isn’t really wrong. “His diversified company will benefit from R&D tax credits and especially from the Biden plan’s tax credits for investments in green energy for its server farms,” they wrote. “Mr. Bezos can buy some political goodwill by providing cover to Democrats on taxes, while his company will benefit on the tax subsidy side of the ledger. Big businesses also know they can afford the higher costs of new regulation that smaller competitors cannot.”

But there’s more going on here than a dustup over laissez-faire principles. Corporations seek favors and largesse from Democratic and Republican administrations alike and the Journal is generally happy to defend tax breaks, subsidies, and the power of big business as features of a well-running, job creating free enterprise system whenever Republicans are in power. What’s bothering the Journal and a growing share of right-wing pundits and luminaries is the wave of progressive P.R. that companies have showered upon consumers over the last year on issues from racial justice to climate change.