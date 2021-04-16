Big Business Is a Reliable Friend of the Republican Party

Corporate donors didn’t really need the reminder—many of the companies putting out pious statements now had no problem giving to Republicans under Trump and supporting the party’s state legislators even as they invested themselves heavily in partisan gerrymandering and restrictive voting laws under Obama. And some of the companies that made a big show of suspending their giving to the right after the attack on the Capitol on January 6 have been itching to get back into the game. Last month, Popular Information’s Judd Legum reported that Intel, AT&T, and Cigna, which issued statements after the attack announcing that they would halt donations to members of Congress who had opposed certifying the results of the election, had recently given to Republican organizations, such as the National Republican Campaign Committee and the House Conservatives Fund, from which those members benefit.

Obviously, corporations routinely play these games when it comes to policymaking. As TNR’s Kate Aronoff noted Tuesday, many of the companies now urging the Biden administration to commit to halving carbon emissions by 2030 are regular givers to the Republicans who have frustrated climate action, including Mitch McConnell. “Calling for this 2030 target costs these companies little,” she wrote. “It allows companies to collect some good P.R. and come out in support of something that sounds nice that can be announced through executive action, all while continuing to fund politicians who’ll ensure any such target lacks teeth.”

Here again, the Journal had a point. That P.R. is valuable precisely because it does help align major corporations with consumers and employees increasingly alienated from the right’s antics. But it’s preposterous to characterize them as material enemies of the right given that they clearly want to funnel money and resources to Republican lawmakers any way they can without raising hackles from vigilant activists. They owe their market power and low tax burdens to conservative policies, after all, and for all the right’s moaning and groaning about “woke capital,” Republican rule is still a better deal for them than Democratic governance.