Derek Chauvin’s Defense Puts Black Lives Matter on Trial

Nelson’s characterization of the crowd was a revealing moment for the defense, one meant perhaps to appeal to some of the jurors who, when asked their views on Black Lives Matter, had responded, “All lives matter.” The same officers who perceived Floyd’s already prone body as an ongoing threat had also perceived the witnesses recording them as a threat. To follow the defense’s logic, if Floyd was somehow culpable in his own death, so were the bystanders. To the extent that Black Lives Matter is on trial in this case, it will concern the conduct of the people who stood witness to Floyd’s death.

What the witnesses had in common, said Blackwell, the prosecutor, is that when they came across something in the course of their day that disturbed them, they tried to intervene. They represented many walks of life, he stated: different genders, different races, including a trained security professional and a first responder, along with younger people with their phones up. When they objected to what they saw, they tried “to get into what we call ‘good trouble’ with their voices,” and “they took out their cameras,” so that it would not be misrepresented or forgotten.

As the trial opened today, it was as if the witnesses were merging with the uprisings. From the defense’s perspective, this was a way to associate the people who captured Floyd’s death for the world to see with people jurors may see as dangerous. (The defense didn’t even need to say that directly; the former president had, over months of blaming protesters for violence.) The witnesses, the state told the jury, were people getting into “good trouble”—like the protesters, they, too, had helped put pressure on the state to prosecute Chauvin in the first place.