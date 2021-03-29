Derek Chauvin’s Defense Puts Black Lives Matter on Trial

Not long into the official opening of State vs. Derek Chauvin on Monday, the voices of community members who protested police violence in Minneapolis had been invoked, starting with those at the scene of what prosecutors call the murder of George Floyd. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell showed the jury a video still image of those witnesses: the teenagers who recorded Chauvin’s knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for eight or nine minutes as Floyd cried out for help, along with the others who were recorded trying to offer Floyd aid, and who chastised the officers for using their bodies to restrain a motionless man.

Chauvin’s defense, meanwhile, doesn’t have to provide for an alternative theory as to what caused George Floyd’s death. Yet in his opening statement Monday, Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson claimed that what killed George Floyd, in part, was an “ingestion” of drugs—allegedly to conceal them from police—and that the people gathered, who watched Chauvin and the other officers move his inert body onto a stretcher—didn’t know the full story. In fact, Nelson told the jury, the “angry” crowd appeared to officers to be a “threat.” They called officers names, he continued, causing officers to “divert” their attention from the man they had restrained beneath them.

Nelson’s characterization of the crowd was a revealing moment for the defense, one meant perhaps to appeal to some of the jurors whom, when asked their views on Black Lives Matter, had responded, “All lives matter.” The same officers who perceived Floyd’s already-prone body as an ongoing threat had also perceived the witnesses recording them as a threat. To follow the defense’s logic, if Floyd was somehow culpable in his own death, so were the bystanders. To the extent that Black Lives Matter is on trial in this case, it will concern the conduct of the people who stood witness to Floyd’s death.